West Bengal Boards Exams 2022 - HS, Madhyamik Exam Schedule Released

West Bengal Board Exams 2022 schedule is released by the WBSE & WBCHSE was announced on November 1, 2022. Read on to check the dates.

West Bengal Board Exams 2022

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have released the schedule for the upcoming Madhyamik or HS examination. While the West Bengal Higher Secondary exams (Class 12) will be held from April 2 to April 20, the West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2022 will be held between March 7 and March 16.

West Bengal Board Exams 2022 schedule released

The West Bengal HS Exam 2022 schedule was announced on November 1, 2022, on the official site www.wbbse.org. The class 12 exams will begin on April 2, 2022, with language subjects such as Bengali, English, Punjabi, Hindi, Nepali, Odia, Senthali, Urdu, and Telugu. The class 12 exams will end with Economics on the last day, April 20. The West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2022 will begin on March 7 with the First Language paper and end on March 16. The Class 12 practical exams will be held between February 15 and March 4. The Class 12 exams will begin at 10 am till 1:15 pm.

The West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 examination will start with the First Languages paper on the first day followed by Second Languages and Geography on the second and third day respectively. The Madhyamik exams will have one paper each day from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. The exam, this year, was cancelled due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. However, both WBCHSE and WBBSE will conduct the exams online next year.

WB Madhyamik Time Table 2022

Exam Dates (11:45 AM to 3 PM)

Subjects

March 7, 2022

First Language

March 8, 2022

Second Language

March 9, 2022

Geography

March 11, 2022

History

March 12, 2022

Life Science

March 14, 2022

Mathematics

March 15, 2022

Physical Science

March 16, 2022

Optional elective subjects

WB Higher Secondary Time Table

Date (Morning shift: From 10 am to 1.15 pm)

Subject

April 2, 2022

Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

 

April 4, 2022

English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

April 5, 2022

Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES - Vocational Subjects

April 6, 2022

Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

April 8, 2022

Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

April 9, 2022

Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

April 11, 2022

Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

April 13, 2022

Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

April 16, 2022

Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

April 18, 2022

Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management

April 20, 2022

Economics

