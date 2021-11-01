West Bengal Boards Exams 2022 - HS, Madhyamik Exam Schedule Released

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have released the schedule for the upcoming Madhyamik or HS examination. While the West Bengal Higher Secondary exams (Class 12) will be held from April 2 to April 20, the West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2022 will be held between March 7 and March 16.

West Bengal Board Exams 2022 schedule released

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education release schedule for Class 10th and Class 12th examination pic.twitter.com/xuYWJcObkF — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

The West Bengal HS Exam 2022 schedule was announced on November 1, 2022, on the official site www.wbbse.org. The class 12 exams will begin on April 2, 2022, with language subjects such as Bengali, English, Punjabi, Hindi, Nepali, Odia, Senthali, Urdu, and Telugu. The class 12 exams will end with Economics on the last day, April 20. The West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2022 will begin on March 7 with the First Language paper and end on March 16. The Class 12 practical exams will be held between February 15 and March 4. The Class 12 exams will begin at 10 am till 1:15 pm.

The West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 examination will start with the First Languages paper on the first day followed by Second Languages and Geography on the second and third day respectively. The Madhyamik exams will have one paper each day from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. The exam, this year, was cancelled due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. However, both WBCHSE and WBBSE will conduct the exams online next year.

WB Madhyamik Time Table 2022

Exam Dates (11:45 AM to 3 PM) Subjects March 7, 2022 First Language March 8, 2022 Second Language March 9, 2022 Geography March 11, 2022 History March 12, 2022 Life Science March 14, 2022 Mathematics March 15, 2022 Physical Science March 16, 2022 Optional elective subjects

WB Higher Secondary Time Table

Date (Morning shift: From 10 am to 1.15 pm) Subject April 2, 2022 Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi April 4, 2022 English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English April 5, 2022 Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES - Vocational Subjects April 6, 2022 Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science April 8, 2022 Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History April 9, 2022 Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts April 11, 2022 Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy April 13, 2022 Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology April 16, 2022 Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French April 18, 2022 Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management April 20, 2022 Economics

