West Bengal Boards Exams 2022 - HS, Madhyamik Exam Schedule Released

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have released the schedule for the upcoming Madhyamik or HS examination. While the West Bengal Higher Secondary exams (Class 12) will be held from April 2 to April 20, the West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2022 will be held between March 7 and March 16.
The West Bengal HS Exam 2022 schedule was announced on November 1, 2022, on the official site www.wbbse.org. The class 12 exams will begin on April 2, 2022, with language subjects such as Bengali, English, Punjabi, Hindi, Nepali, Odia, Senthali, Urdu, and Telugu. The class 12 exams will end with Economics on the last day, April 20. The West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2022 will begin on March 7 with the First Language paper and end on March 16. The Class 12 practical exams will be held between February 15 and March 4. The Class 12 exams will begin at 10 am till 1:15 pm.
The West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 examination will start with the First Languages paper on the first day followed by Second Languages and Geography on the second and third day respectively. The Madhyamik exams will have one paper each day from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. The exam, this year, was cancelled due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. However, both WBCHSE and WBBSE will conduct the exams online next year.
|
Exam Dates (11:45 AM to 3 PM)
|
Subjects
|
March 7, 2022
|
First Language
|
March 8, 2022
|
Second Language
|
March 9, 2022
|
Geography
|
March 11, 2022
|
History
|
March 12, 2022
|
Life Science
|
March 14, 2022
|
Mathematics
|
March 15, 2022
|
Physical Science
|
March 16, 2022
|
Optional elective subjects
|
Date (Morning shift: From 10 am to 1.15 pm)
|
Subject
|
April 2, 2022
|
Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi
|
April 4, 2022
|
English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
|
April 5, 2022
|
Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES - Vocational Subjects
|
April 6, 2022
|
Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science
|
April 8, 2022
|
Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History
|
April 9, 2022
|
Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
|
April 11, 2022
|
Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
|
April 13, 2022
|
Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology
|
April 16, 2022
|
Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French
|
April 18, 2022
|
Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management
|
April 20, 2022
|
Economics