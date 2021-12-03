West Bengal Civil Services PET Exam Dates For WBPSC Group D Posts Out

WBPSC group D PET: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the dates for WB Civil Service Exam 2019 PET exam. The Personality Test will be conducted for Group D posts in the third week of December 2021. The notice has been uploaded on the official website of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.The steps and the direct link to download schedule has been mentioned below.

As per the schedule prepared by WBPSC, the Personality Test for Group D posts will be conducted on two days. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on December 13 and December 14, 2021. The morning shift will begin at 11 am whereas the second or afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm. In order to appear for the exam, candidates will have to bring the call letters to the centre. The admit card release date has not been announced yet. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it. The official website on which hall tickets will be uploaded is wbpsc.gov.in

Official notification reads, "The candidates are being called for the Personality Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, etc. ) to be produced on the date of the Personality Test."

WB Civil Services exam will be conducted for the recruitment drive which was announced on November 6, 2018. The deadline to apply for the same was November 26, 2018. Here's how to check the interview schedule.

Steps to check interview schedule