JEE-NEET Exams: West Bengal Govt Makes Special Transport Arrangements For Students

As the JEE (Main) is slated to take place between September 1 to 6 and NEET is scheduled for September 13, West Bengal Government's transport department came up with an array of transport arrangements for smooth transportation of the examinees of JEE and NEET.

The most important decision was to let the State Transportation Units or STUs resume operations from the respective depots in the districts from 5 am onwards from Monday. NBSTC will operate buses from early morning originating from Berhampur, Malda Raiganj, Alipurduar, Cochbehar to Siliguri and Durgapur Asansole. The state bus services transportation corporation will maintain link service with exam centers at Asansol, Durgapur, Burdwan, Hooghly in the same manner.

To help the examinees amid any issues related to their transportation, a toll-free number for call and whatsapp was also initiated, which would be overseen by a control room in Kolkata.

"The Control Room at the Public Vehicles Department Beltala will remain operational from 6.30 am. For transport queries, students can call at the Toll-free number 18003455192 or WhatsApp number 8902017191. They can also call at the Control Room number at Transport Directorate (033-24420278)." said a senior officer at the transport department.

The Transport department has also request private players, including bus and taxi operators to ensure smooth services for examinees and start their services from 5 am for the districts and 7 am for Kolkata.

