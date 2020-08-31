West Bengal Unveils Unlock 4 Guidelines To Allow Metro Service; Gatherings Remain Barred

Two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Unlock 4 guidelines, the West Bengal government on Monday extended the lockdown in containment zones until September 30. Physical distancing, wearing of masks and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times. The containment zones shall be demarcated by the district authorities with strict enforcement of containment measures. Moreover, District Magistrates have been empowered to implement harsher containment measures in their respective districts as per the on-ground situation.

Permitted activities in WB:

Open-air theatres subject to the local authority's approval from September 21

Metro rail in a graded manner from September 8

All activities already allowed in the Unlock 3 phase

Prohibited activities in WB:

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions

Gatherings and congregations

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, and theatres

Statewide lockdown dates

Meanwhile, a statewide complete lockdown shall be observed on September 7, September 11, and September 12. On these days, government offices and commercial establishments will remain closed. Additionally, the movement of passengers by train and flight shall be barred. The following services are exempted from the lockdown:

Health services

Medicine shops and pharmacies

Courts, fire and emergency services

Electricity, water and conservancy services

Continuous process industries and industries with in-house workers

Agricultural operations and tea garden operations

Interstate, intrastate and cross-border movement of goods

E-commerce

Print, electronic and social media

Home delivery of cooked food

MHA's Unlock 4 guidelines

Currently, there are 36,21,245 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 27,74,801 patients have been discharged while 64,469 fatalities have been reported. While extending the lockdown in the containment zones across India until September 30, the MHA's fresh guidelines eased many restrictions. While metro rail services have been allowed to operate from September 7, gatherings with a ceiling of 100 persons and open air theatres can recommence from September 21. The states can call 50% of the teaching and non-teaching staff at a time to schools in non-containment zones for online teaching, tele-counselling, and related work.

Furthermore, students of Class 9 to 12 can visit their schools for taking guidance from their teachers with the written consent of their parents or guardian. On the other hand, higher educational institutions can reopen for research scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional courses requiring laboratory/experimental works. Most importantly, the MHA clarified that states can no longer dilute these guidelines and may impose local lockdown only after prior consultation with the Centre.

