West Bengal HS Result 2021 Date & Time: WBCHSE Class 12th Result To Be Out Tomorrow At 4pm

West Bengal HS Result 2021: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education(WBCHSE) has announced the result date for West Bengal HS. As per the Board officials, the result is scheduled to be declared on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Results will be announced in the second half at 4 pm. Candidates who registered themselves for the exam will be able to see the results on official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

West Bengal 12th result 2021 date and time

WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2021 will be declared on July 22, 2021.

WBCHSE HS 12th result declaration time is between 3 pm to 4 pm.

West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik Result: How to check

The date and time have been confirmed by the Board officials. This comes in line with Board releasing class 10th results. The results once uploaded can be accessed on the websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. Candidates waiting to check class 12th results are advised to keep necessary information like roll number ready with them. The result can also be accessed via SMS. Students have to SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263

Visit the official website www.wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Click on the HS result 2021 link.

Key in the required login credentials and submit.

Your class 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future references.

Evaluation Criteria

This time more than 10 lakh students registered for the exams. However, they were not able to sit for exams as Board cancelled the 10th and 12th exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. To be noted that many other state boards did the same due to the second wave of COVID-19. In order to calculate the results of both classes, an alternative evaluation method was released.

For calculating class 12th results, West Bengal Board followed the 40:60 formula. As per this formula, 40% marks have been calculated from the best of four from class 10th mark sheet. Whereas, 60% marks have been calculated on the basis of Class 11 annual exams, practicals, and projects given in class 12th.

Special exam to be conducted by Board

West Bengal Board has also announced that students, if not satisfied with their results can appear for re-exams if they want. Details for re-exam will be uploaded to the website once, date it is finalized. Candidates are advised to keep visiting official websites for further information regarding this. Both 10th and 12th class students will be given this opportunity by the State Board to improve their results.