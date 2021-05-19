Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For 3591 Apprentice Posts In Western Railway

Railway Recruitment Cell Mumbai has invited applicants for the Western Railway Recruitment 2021 in an attempt to fill 3,591 apprentice slots at various divisions and workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways. The online application process for RRC recruitment 2021 is slated to begin on May 25 and will continue until June 24. Interested candidates must note that the Railways is only accepting online applications this time through their official website - www.rrc-wr.com.

Western Railway Recruitment 2021

Eligibility Criteria

As per the latest Railway Recruitment notification, candidates should have passed Matriculation or class 10 with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized Board well before the date of issue of the notification. A detailed list of eligibility criteria for technical qualifications has been updated on the notification as well, of which a direct link is provided below. The age bracket has been set as 15 to 24 years as of June 24, 2021. Candidates belonging to the reserved category must note that they're eligible for relaxations. For SC/ST/OBC, the upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years and 03 years in the case of OBC Applicants. Persons with Disability (PWD) and Ex-Servicemen have the upper age limit relaxation by 10 years.

Selection Criteria

Selection of the eligible applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list, which would be prepared on the basis of the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination, giving equal weightage to both. In case of two Applicants having the same marks, the applicants from the older age bracket shall be preferred. In case the dates of birth are also the same, the·applicants who passed the matriculation exam earlier shall be considered first. There will be no written test or viva.

How to apply for RRC Recruitment 2021?

Applicants are required to apply online by visiting www.rrc-wr.com. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications will be available on the website soon. Applicants are advised to be ready with their Aadhaar card and other educational documents as they will be required to fill up their personal details at the time of registration. Since the Computerised Merit list is prepared only on the basis of the information filled by the Applicant in their online forms, applicants must understand the gravity of this situation and must fill up the information carefully. At the time of registration, the applicants will have to provide their 12 digit Aadhaar Card number. In case the applicants aren't in possession of their Aadhaar number or have enrolled for Aadhaar but have not received it yet, they can instead enter the 28 digits Aadhaar Enrolment ID that is printed on the Aadhaar Enrolment slip.

