What Is H-1B Visa? How Can One Check H-1B Lottery Results Online?

In recent news, US President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of H-1B Visa along with L and other temporary work permits. H-1B Visa is a famous non-immigrant Visa which allows one to work in the US. While there are some terms and conditions related to it, the H-1B Visa has a large number of applicants every year.
The H-1B Visa is for all those individuals who work in occupations that demand a theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or higher in that specific speciality or its equivalent. The H-1B status of a non-immigrant visa is given to those who wish to work in the US in a job that is related to their studies. Thus, it is important that a person finds a job related to what they have studied in order to get the H-1B Visa. The requirements for this Visa include:
H-1B Visa applications are done in the month of April. The selection is done through a lottery system which is known as H-1B lottery. One has to apply for H-1B Visa at the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services). The VISA has been suspended for the year, as per the announcement of President Trump and thus this year's process is complete. There will be no more lottery results for the year 2020.
US President Donald Trump recently announced that all applications of the H-1B Visa will be suspended. The suspension will be effective until December 31. As per a news article, the decision was taken to protect local workers who are facing unemployment due to coronavirus. The President stated that the government has a moral duty to create the immigration system in a way that protects the lives and jobs of the citizens.
