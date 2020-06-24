What Is H-1B Visa? How Can One Check H-1B Lottery Results Online?

In recent news, US President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of H-1B Visa along with L and other temporary work permits. H-1B Visa is a famous non-immigrant Visa which allows one to work in the US. While there are some terms and conditions related to it, the H-1B Visa has a large number of applicants every year.

What is H-1B Visa?

H-1B meaning and requirements

The H-1B Visa is for all those individuals who work in occupations that demand a theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or higher in that specific speciality or its equivalent. The H-1B status of a non-immigrant visa is given to those who wish to work in the US in a job that is related to their studies. Thus, it is important that a person finds a job related to what they have studied in order to get the H-1B Visa. The requirements for this Visa include:

One should have completed a U.S. bachelor’s or higher degree required by the specific specialty occupation from an accredited college or university.

One should hold a foreign degree that is the equivalent to a U.S. bachelor’s or higher degree in the specialiy occupation.

One must have an unrestricted state license, registration, or certification which authorizes you to fully practise the specialty occupation and be engaged in that specialty in the state of intended employment.

One must have the education, training, or progressively responsible experience in the specialty that is equivalent to the completion of such a degree, and have recognition of expertise in the specialty through progressively responsible positions directly related to the specialty.

H-1B Visa applications are done in the month of April. The selection is done through a lottery system which is known as H-1B lottery. One has to apply for H-1B Visa at the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services). The VISA has been suspended for the year, as per the announcement of President Trump and thus this year's process is complete. There will be no more lottery results for the year 2020.

How to check H-1B lottery results?

The non-immigrant students that are applying under the advanced degree cap will be able to check their record with the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System.

Applicants have to pay an application fee in the form of a cheque. If the cheque is cashed, then the person is selected. The unselected petitions have the fees refunded.

The selected H-1B candidate is given a 13-digit receipt number. It is mailed to the H-1B sponsor upon selection. Receiving that means that the person is selected.

The Immigration and Naturalization Service notifies lottery winners. They send the stamped I-797 Form. It is the official proof of H-1B status.

There is an H-1B tracker that allows a person to monitor the status of the application. Its name is Trackitt.com. It updates the person if they are selected in the lottery.

H-1B Visa News and H-1B Visa suspension

US President Donald Trump recently announced that all applications of the H-1B Visa will be suspended. The suspension will be effective until December 31. As per a news article, the decision was taken to protect local workers who are facing unemployment due to coronavirus. The President stated that the government has a moral duty to create the immigration system in a way that protects the lives and jobs of the citizens.

