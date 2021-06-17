When CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Will Be Declared? Read Details Inside

CBSE students of class 10 are eagerly waiting to get an official update about the CBSE class 10th result. The examination was cancelled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. However, the students are still waiting to get their CBSE class 10th result. The wait of the students will be over soon as the CBSE result for class 10 students is likely to be released by July 20, 2021. A lot of students are thinking about when will CBSE class 10 result come out, here is everything you need to know about it.

When will CBSE class 10th results come out?

The examination controller for CBSE, Sanyam Bhardwaj shared details about the CBSE class 10th result and CBSE class 12 result with ANI. He revealed that the class 10 results for CBSE candidates will be most likely declared by July 20. He also mentioned that those students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for physical examination. CBSE will be starting the online registration to know about the exact number of applicants for the exam. Talking about class 12 results, he shared that CBSE class 12th results will also likely be declared by July 31, 2021. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Students who are not satisfied with marks can appear for physical examinations. We'll start online registration to know exact number of applicants. Class 10th results will be declared most likely by July 20 and Class 12th by July 31: Sanyam Bhardwaj, Examination Controller, CBSE pic.twitter.com/BPEh7DH0S1 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

The CBSE in its recent notice had mentioned that the process of conduct of online practical examination etc. and uploading of marks shall be completed by June 28, 2021. This submission by schools has to be completed under all circumstances. As this deadline of tabulating and submitting the marks to the CBSE board will be done towards the ending of June, it is very likely that the results will be declared after this process is done.

Once the CBSE result for class 10 students is out, they can go to the official website of the CBSE result at cbseresults.nic.in and check their CBSE class 10th result and mark sheet. The students should take note that the CBSE board has not yet officially announced any result date for the class 10 students. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in and Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Government of India Ramesh Pokhriyal Twitter for CBSE latest news for class 10.

Image: Shutterstock