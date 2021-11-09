WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

The ‘AI Accelerator’ will be the seventh edition of CreatorSpace, a monthly virtual event series where children engage and learn from world-renowned experts Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) WhiteHat Jr, a leading live online learning platform, will host CreatorSpace: AI Accelerator, a free virtual event that aims to shine a light on the increasing importance of artificial intelligence in today’s tech enabled world. The event will feature subject matter experts, including Gokul V. Subramaniam (Vice President, Client Computing Group and General Manager of Client Platform and Systems at Intel Corporation) and Alex Atanasov (Physicist and PhD student in theoretical physics at Harvard University).

CreatorSpace: AI Accelerator will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 5 PM IST and is open to children between 6-18 years of age and their parents. The event is a part of WhiteHat Jr’s flagship virtual interactive learning series, CreatorSpace, which addresses a new topic each month with the support of world-renowned experts. During the intensive, action-packed two-hour sessions, children will learn from experts about the importance, benefits and applications of Artificial Intelligence. Children will also get to participate in live quizzes and Q&A sessions.

“In just over 6 months, CreatorSpace has established itself as our most popular monthly educational event, bringing together tens of thousands of kids and their parents from around the world. Such traction motivates us to identify and curate immersive sessions with a wide array of renowned speakers to enlighten the young generation,” said Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr. "With AI Accelerator, the attempt is to further feed the curiosity of students by introducing them to the fascinating ways in which technology is changing our lives today and how it can potentially shape our tomorrow.” The event will be moderated and hosted by Samir Kochhar, a model, an actor and a television presenter known for being the host of the pre-match Indian Premier League. The event is complimentary for all enthusiastic learners globally and their parents. Register for free at creatorspace.in.

About WhiteHat Jr WhiteHat Jr was launched in the year 2018 with the singular mission of empowering kids to become creators versus consumers of technology. The company has channeled students’ natural creativity through an engaging curriculum and personalized, live teacher attention. WhiteHat Jr’s 11,000+ strong teacher workforce conducts thousands of live Coding, Math and Music online classes every day on its proprietary platform. Cumulatively, the company has conducted more than 8.7 million classes to date.

About Gokul V. Subramaniam Gokul V. Subramaniam, vice president in the Client Computing Group (CCG) serves as general manager of Client Platform and Systems at Intel Corporation. He leads the global organization which is responsible for delivering validation platforms, reference designs, and system technologies for the client roadmap. Mr. Subramaniam is the author of seven publications in the areas of software engineering, mobile phones, and semiconductor system design. He is a former Technical Steering Council member of the Linaro, a collaborative open source software and engineering organization and holds six patents with an additional five filed in the area of compute, wireless, power management, camera/audio/speech/touch, industrial design, system and software.

About Alex Atanasov Alex Atanasov is a PhD student in theoretical physics at Harvard University. He is driven by the prospect of applying tools from physics to study a diverse set of complex systems in the real world. He is currently studying how artificial neural networks process and learn from information. He published a book on complex analysis at age seventeen. Since then, he has published papers in fields ranging across string theory, quantum field theory, and neuroscience. Mr. Atanasov has worked as a software intern at Google, a neuroscience researcher at Yale, and a visiting researcher at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. He graduated magna cum laude from Yale with a BS in Physics and MS in Mathematics. He is also a classical guitarist with a passion for Bach.

