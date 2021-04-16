Will JEE Main April 2021 Be Postponed? Check Details About The Upcoming Exam Schedule

The government of India recently announced major decisions for CBSE board students. The exams for class 10 students have been cancelled and the CBSE class 12 exams have been postponed. A lot of students are confused about the JEE Main 2021 exam which is expected to be held this month. As various state governments and universities continue to postpone or cancel the exam, people have been wondering if JEE Main April 2021 postponed? For all the people thinking about the JEE Main 2021 exam postponed news, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Jee Main April 2021 postponed?

The third cycle of JEE Main 2021 is slated to be held on April 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2021. After the central government’s decision to postpone CBSE class 12 exams and cancel the class 10 exams, various states followed in the footsteps and either postponed or cancelled their board examinations. Not just this, various entrance examinations have also been postponed because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (postgraduate), NEET-PG was also postponed recently. The government has constantly stated its concerns over the health of students and staff members who will be deployed at exam centres. This is also a reason why several exams were postponed recently. As the JEE Main 2021 is also expected to be held in April, the exam schedule is likely to get affected as lakhs of students will be appearing for the exam.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the JEE Main 2021 exam postponed news by NTA, it might be postponed as lakhs of students are set to appear in the JEE Main April exams. NTA is yet to release the JEE Main April admit card for the candidates and they are expected to be made available for download soon if the exam takes place on the expected schedule. This is the third session of JEE Main exam of this year.

Once released, the JEE Main April admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidate can download the admit card for their JEE Main 2021 exam by using their application number and password. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the JEE Main exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in to know about the latest and official updates regarding the JEE Main 2021 exam postponed news.

