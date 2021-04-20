Will NEET 2021 Be Postponed Because Of COVID-19? See Details Here

India is currently one of the most affected countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cases have been increasing with each passing day. As a safety measure, the government of India recently cancelled the class 10 exams and postponed the class 12 exams for CBSE board students. After this decision, several states and universities have either cancelled or postponed various board and entrance examinations. As the class 12 exams have been postponed, a lot of students are now wondering about the NTA NEET 2021 exam. For the people who want to know will NEET 2021 be postponed, here is everything you need to know about the NEET 2021 postponed news.

Will NEET 2021 be postponed?

NTA NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021. Recently, CBSE class 12 exams have been postponed. The education minister also mentioned that a notice of at least 15 days will be given prior to the commencement of the exam. As the class 12 exam has been postponed, the results of class 12 students will also be postponed further.

This delay in class 12 exams and results is likely to get NEET 2021 postponed. However, there has been no official announcement by NTA yet about the NEET 2021 exam date getting postponed. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website of the NTA NEET 2021 at ntaneet.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to NEET 2021 exam date.

NEET UG is an important entrance examination for admissions in various undergraduate courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS. Students who are set to appear in the NEET 2021 have also demanded that their exam should be postponed because of the pandemic situation in India. The NTA had only released the NTA NEET exam date Registrations for the same have not yet started. COVID-19 cases have been rising all over India. Various entrance and boards examinations have been postponed.

Recently, the NTA, on the advice of the Education Minister decided to postpone the JEE (MAIN) - 2021 April session due to the COVID-19 situation. NEET PG has also been deferred by the government which was scheduled to take place on April 18. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the NTA NEET 2021 at ntaneet.nic.in to know about the NEET 2021 syllabus and important updates related to the postponement of the examination.

