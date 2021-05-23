'Will Take All Precautions': Kerala Govt In Support Of Conducting CBSE Class 12 Boards

In the key meeting called in to discuss the future course of CBSE class 12 board exams, while many of the states gave their verdict against it citing the health of the students as a priority, the state of Kerala differed a little, and gave its verdict for it. Represented by State Education Minister V Sivankutty and Public Education Director & Examinations Commissioner Jeevan Babu K IAS, in the meeting that had the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, along with Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar in attendance, Kerala assured that the government will take all precautionary steps to ensure that the exams for CBSE class 12 as well competitive papers like JEE and NEET are conducted.

The state further asserted, "Concerns raised at various levels regarding higher education should be addressed." Moving forward to discuss the scenario if the Central government gives its nod for conducting CBSE class 12 board exams as well as other public examinations at the national level, the representatives added, "The schedule for the same should be announced in advance and follow-up action should be taken on the basis of public guidelines.

'Meeting extremely fruitful, have asked states to submit suggestions by May 25'

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank, after the meeting which had other Union Ministers like Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, and Smriti Irani along with the ministers of states in attendance, took to his official Twitter handle to communicate the minutes of the meeting. Calling it a 'fruitful meeting', he wrote, "we received immensely valuable suggestions." He further added, "I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May."

As envisioned by the Hon'ble PM, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May. pic.twitter.com/JQbiAyH6zU — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

In a series of tweets that followed thereafter, he assured that a decision regarding the matter will be taken soon. He wrote, "I'm confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest." He added, "I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us."

(Credit-Facebook/Pinarayi Vijayan/PTI/Representative Image)