World Photography Day 2021: Know Skill-sets And Career Options In Photography

In this age of the proliferation of digital and social media, photographs have become a powerful medium of communication and storytelling. The growth in the media, advertising and entertainment industry and a boom in the design industry has provided a fillip to photography as a career option. People who wish to make their career in photography and have a passion for capturing the world through their lenses should know the roles and responsibilities, required skill sets etc. In a conversation with Republic World, Rohit Manglik, CEO of EduGorilla has talked about various prospects of building a career in photography.

Roles and Responsibilities of a Photographer

Broadly, photography encompasses the following functions and responsibilities.

Setting up and maintaining photography tools and equipment.

Choosing/Modifying/Creating Locations for a Photoshoot

Taking images as part of a project or as per the requirements of the organisation.

Photo Editing/ImprovingModifying/Retouching

Re-producing photographs

Researching

Backup of the images

Eligibility to become a photographer

Aspirants who wish to pursue photography as a full-time vocation must have a passion for photography, an eye for a picture and a knack for creativity. After 10+2, a graduate degree in visual arts, communication design, mass communication or fine arts is a suitable option. Nevertheless, more than any degree or certification, your skillset will define your success in this field.

Skillsets

Photography is one of the most creatively challenging professions. An aspiring photographer should have a sound sense of aesthetics and design- colours, topography, shades, lights and distance. He/She should be thoroughly abreast of the latest trends in photography and adept in new-age tools such as Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Photoshop, etc. At the same time, one must be able to market himself well to gain a competitive edge. Originality is the benchmark here; the more original your idea for the photograph is, the more likely it will click with viewers. Following are some of the skillsets-

Originality

Attention to Detail

Sound aesthetic Sense

Knowledge of the technical equipment involved in photography

Eye for Colours and Contrasts

Teamwork

Marketing skills

Good communication and networking skills

Job Profiles

Photography is a broad discipline. Photographers can find employment in several sectors such as advertising agencies, PR agencies, print media, publishing houses, non-government organisations, event management agencies, wedding planning companies, hotels and resorts, etc. They may also choose to work independently in a freelance capacity. Some of the career options are as follows:

Advertising Photography- Here, a photographer's job involves clicking images to enhance the attractiveness of advertisements and reinforce the key messaging in the ad. Advertising photography aids the branding and marketing efforts of companies.

Wedding & Event Photography- Weddings and event photography is a booming industry. It involves both still and live videography. This is among the most sought-after career options in photography. Nowadays, millennials are opting for add-on options such as a pre-wedding shoot, post-wedding photography, etc. that has enhanced prospects in this domain.

Fashion Photography- It is a form of portraiture that involves capturing models in different poses at various locations. Fashion photography is among the most remunerative career options. Fashion photographers work in modelling agencies, fashion magazines and websites and so on.

Travel Photography- Those with a penchant for travelling and interest in wildlife must consider wildlife photography as a career option. Wildlife photographers take pictures of rare species of flora and fauna as well as panoramic landscapes. It is a highly challenging role involving travelling, especially to remote areas and sitting for hours in inhospitable conditions.

Product Photography-This field involves capturing images of the product in different dimensions. Product photographers work in the hospitality, e-commerce and beauty sectors. It involves a highly aesthetic frame of mind to make the product look attractive to the customer with the objective of boosting its sales.

Aerial Photography- Aerial photographers take photographs from a height of places, buildings, landscapes during natural disasters, war, etc., from aircraft, for use in news, industrial, scientific and defence sectors.

Photojournalism- The job of a photojournalist is to capture images to convey information to the general public. This role requires travelling to remote and sometimes even dangerous places to click photographs depicting stark realities to convey news effectively. Photojournalists work with print and broadcast media.

While smartphones help us capture an image, edit it, and upload it within minutes, the emergence of sophisticated cameras and their accessories have changed the way people perceive photography. The advancement in technology, growing focus on marketing and branding, emerging design disciplines imply bright prospects in photography as a career.