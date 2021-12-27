AAP Victory In Chandigarh Civic Polls Sign Of Ensuing Change In Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

With the AAP emerging as the leading party winning 14 of 35 wards in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls, its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the party's victory is a sign of the ensuing change in Punjab which will go to assembly polls early next year.

Congratulating his party's winning candidates and the workers, he also said the people of Chandigarh have chosen "honest politics" of the AAP, rejecting the "corrupt politics" of its rival parties.

The AAP won 14 of 35 wards in the final results declared on Monday. The BJP, which enjoyed a majority in the previous Municipal Corporation House, came a close second registering win in 12 wards, while the Congress bagged eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal one.

"The victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of ensuing change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh have today chosen honest politics of AAP, rejecting the corrupt politics," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of the AAP. Punjab is ready for change," he added.

The AAP, which is the main Opposition party in Punjab, has contested the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls for the first time.

Image: PTI