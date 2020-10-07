AIADMK Announces Edappadi Palaniswami As CM Candidate For 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls

Amidst celebrations, the AIADMK announced it's a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections, Edappadi K Palaniswami. The announcement was made by none other than O Panneer Selvam who had been eyeing the coveted CM Candidate seat for long

Even as members of the party celebrated by bursting crackers and showering flowers on their beloved leaders, in the meeting, OPS announced that Edappadi Palaniswani is the chosen candidate for the CM Candidate. Ops also said that he (EPS) was chosen unanimously by the members.

Several thronged outside the AIADMK headquarters early this morning, from fans to supporters of the party, all eagerly awaiting the decision that will be taken in the meeting today.

AIADMK chooses EPS

CM EPS and Dy. CM OPS arrived around 10 am at the party headquarters amidst loud cheers by their supporters with praises of "TamilNadu's next CM" in the air.

The senior ministers of the AIADMK had held meetings late until Wednesday early morning 3 am between the two leaders, EPS and OPS. These negotiations and talks have been going on for the past two weeks between the two leaders with several ministers going back and forth between the residence of the two leaders.

OPS in the meeting at took place at 10:00 am announced that the 11-member steering committee had also been set up for the AIADMK party.

The 11- member Steering Committee includes top AIADMK members, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, P Thangamani, S P Velumani, D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam, R Kamaraj, JCD Prabhakar, P H Manoj Pandian, P Mohan, R Gopalakrishnan and Manickam. Sources within the party note that the steering committee was one of the major demands of Dy. CM OPS since 2017 and that this steering committee had been finalised in a 5:6 ratio, 5 members from Camp OPS, and 6 members from camp EPS.

The Chief Ministerial candidate marks an important position in the AIADMK with the party cadres torn between the two leaders.

Breaking his silence amidst the ongoing talks, O Paneerselvam took to Twitter on Monday and said all his decision were taken keeping in mind the interests of the people of the state and the AIADMK cadres.

