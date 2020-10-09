Bihar Elections: After Teaming Up With BSP, RLSP; AIMIM Announces Candidates For 1st Phase

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday blew the bugle for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections and announced that the party will be fielding two candidates. AIMIM had earlier declared that it will field candidates from 32 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar. The AIMIM has currently one MLA in the State, i.e., Kamrul Huda who had won from Kishanganj seat in the by-election held last year.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi apprised about the two candidates -Kaushila Devi Manjhi from Gurua (224) Constituency 2. Masroor Alam from Sherghati (225).

Your vote for Majlis will be a vote for your self-respect, dignity & security — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 9, 2020

Owaisi Joins Forces With BSP & RLSP

Combining forces with another Bihar-based alliance, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, announced that his party will be teaming up with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP as the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' to contest in the upcoming Bihar polls. Fielding Kushwaha as the alliance's chief ministerial face, Owaisi said that 15 years of BJP-Nitish & RJD-Congress did not benefit anyone. Bihar is set to go to polls in October-November in three phases.

Bihar Assembly elections 2020

Bihar goes to polls in three phases for its 243 assembly seats on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol, the voting time has been increased by one hour. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The NDA has announced its seat-sharing formula: The BJP will contest 121 seats and the JD(U) will contest 115, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM will contest 7 seats. The VIP party will be incorporated in the BJP's seats. The Mahgathbandhan has announced Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face, and RJD-Congress has agreed on a 144-70 seat-sharing formula along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. There are three other alliances also that will contest elections this year namely Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP, United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM-SJD and BSP-RLSP.

