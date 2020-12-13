AIMIM Shifts Attention To Bengal; Owaisi Preparing For Upcoming Polls In 2021

After winning 5 seats in the recently held Bihar assembly polls, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) attention has now shifted to West Bengal polls, which are expected to take place in mid-2021. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday conducted a meeting with AIMIM West Bengal party functionaries for taking their detailed views with regards to the upcoming polls and political situation in the state.

Calling the meeting 'fruitful', AIMIM chief said, "Held a very fruitful meeting today with AIMIM West Bengal party functionaries. I have taken their detailed views with regards to upcoming polls and the political situation in the state. Thankful to all of them for participating in the meeting."

AIMIM eyes West Bengal polls

Reacting to the news of AIMIM shifting its focus on Bengal polls, TMC MO Saugata Roy said that being from Hyderabad originally, Owaisi has some influence in some of the bordering districts of Bihar owing to the presence of some Urdu-speaking people. Taking a jibe at the party chief, TMC MP said that Owaisi is an assistant of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is being used by the latter to split non-BJP votes.

Stating that a similar incident happened in Bihar, Saugata Roy said that the party leaders are not concerned with Owaisi because many people from AIMIM are joining TMC because he has been unmasked. Asserting that AIMIM will not be able to make any difference in Bengal, the TMC MP said that the fight is between the TMC and BJP. Reacting to this statement by the TMC leader, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that people of the state want to get rid of TMC and BJP will come to power.

West Bengal is scheduled to have its assembly polls sometime between April and May in 2021. With Bharatiya Janta Party trying to woo the Hindi-speaking population in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's latest move will definitely be monitored closely by the BJP ahead of the grand finale of 2021 assembly elections.

