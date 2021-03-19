AIMIM's Bengal In-charge Quits Party To Support Mamata: 'Owaisi Not Focused On Bengal'

In a jolt to AIMIM ahead of West Bengal polls, the party's state in-charge Zamirul Hasan on Friday, quit the party and is set to join 'Indian National League' that will support CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. Hasan has stated that he had received no support from party chief Asaduddin Owaisi for eight years since he joined the party. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

AIMIM: Zamirul Hasan quits party

Speaking to Republic TV, Hasan remarked, "We are working with our own capability and money here in Bengal. We spoke to Owaisi so many times but all talks were inconclusive. He never responded, he can go to Bihar for 15 days but never came here, never focused on Bengal. We need him here, we have over 30% Muslim voters." READ | Owaisi & TTV hold joint AMMK-AIMIM rally in Chennai; say 'Don't let evil DMK win'

Lashing out at Owaisi, he alleged, "He only shows off his love for Muslims. He has no love for Bengal politics, he has no love for real politics. He went to meet Abbas Siddiqui because he has a fear that he can cut Muslim votes. He can never show his open support for BJP, that is his Hidden agenda". Previously, West Bengal's acting AIMIM Chief SK Abdul Kalam joined Trinamool Congress along with his supporters.

Owaisi Vs Mamata

In February, Kolkata police denied permission to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to hold a rally in Kolkata, not citing a reason with TMC denied having played a role in the cancellation of the rally. Owaisi alleged that TMC MPs who speak about freedom of expression, Constitution and dissent in Parliament had a different standard in Bengal, pointing out that he Model Code of Conduct had not come into force yet. He questioned the Mamata Banerjee-led government as to why his party had been singled out at a juncture when other parties including Congress, BJP and CPI(M) were permitted to hold rallies in the state. Owaisi has announced his Bengal poll plunge, extending support to Futura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian secular front (ISF). While Siddiqui has tied up with Congress and the Left, he has said that he will not contest seats where Owaisi will contest.

Buoyed by winning 5 of the 20 seats it contested in 2020 Bihar state polls and retain 44 seats in the high-octave Hyderabad civic polls, Owaisi announced his decision to contest for Bengal polls. In retaliation, Banerjee levelled a massive 'money charge' against the AIMIM and accused it of colluding with the BJP, to which Owaisi reminded that the Chief Minister was part of the NDA under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Gujarat riots took place at that time. "She is trying to divert all her anger on Owaisi but she has not yet encountered a real Muslim," the AIMIM chief said. Apart from Bengal, Owaisi has tied up with AMMK for Tamil nadu polls and 2022 UP polls.