Assam Exit Polls 2021 Live Updates: Republic-CNX Poll Projects Comfortable Victory For NDA

1. Majuli: Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) vs Rajib Lochan Pegu (Congress)

A constituency reserved under the ST category, Majuli will witness incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal seeking re-election. It is pertinent to note that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi have campaigned in this region. In the 2016 Assembly polls, Sonowal had scored a major upset by defeating Congress' Rajib Lochan Pegu who had won the seat thrice in a row since 2001. The margin of victory was 18,923 votes. It promises to be an interesting fight again with Congress again fielding Pegu while Bhaity Richong of the SUCI (Communist) party and Sishudar Doley of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) are other key candidates. Some of the key issues in the constituency include the damage caused due to floods and soil erosion.

2. Sibsagar: Surabhi Rajkonwari (BJP) vs Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) vs Subhramitra Gogoi (Congress)

In the 2016 Assembly polls, former Speaker and Congress leader Pranab Kumar Gogoi won the Sibsagar seat by a very narrow margin. The runner-up Surabhi Rajkonwar has again been given a ticket by BJP. As Gogoi passed away in February 2020, Congress has nominated Subhramitra Gogoi for this seat. They face a formidable challenger in the form of incarcerated activist and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi. He was arrested by the NIA in December 2019 for his alleged role in violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, he has sent mixed signals with his recent appeal urging people to vote for the strongest non-BJP candidate in each constituency.

3. Jorhat: Hitendra Nath Goswami (BJP) vs Rana Goswami (Congress)

Jorhat is perceived as another prestigious seat for BJP as Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami is seeking re-election from here. In the 2016 election, Goswami had trounced Rana Goswami of Congress by a margin of more than 13,000 votes. This seat falls under the Jorhat district. Saturday promises to be yet another direct contest between Hirendra Goswami and Congress' Rana Goswami. Nirod Changkakoti of the AJP is another important candidate in the poll fray.

4. Bokakhat: Atul Bora (AGP) vs Mridul Saikia (NCP)

A traditional stronghold of Congress, Bokakhat was wrested by BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad. AGP president and state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora created history in the 2016 Assembly polls by becoming the first non-Congress candidate to win from this constituency. He has served as the founder-chairman of the North-East Students' Coordination Committee and the AASU chief in the past. While Congress' Arun Phukan was his contender in the last election, NCP's Mridul Saikia and AJP's Reba Gogoi are the main opposition candidates on this occasion. In the recent past, AGP has faced a lot of flak for persisting with the BJP-led ruling alliance despite the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

5. Panery: Biswajit Daimary (BJP) vs Karuna Kanta Swargiary (BPF)

Falling under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha segment, the Panery constituency is a part of the Kamrup district. Interestingly, BJP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary from this seat. A one-term MLA, Daimary was a member of the Upper House belonging to the Nagaland People's Front until November 2020 when he defected to the JP Nadda-led party.

In February 2021, he was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. Panery was won by Kamali Basumatari of BPF in the 2016 Assembly polls while the runner-up was Independent candidate Nanda Ram Baro. It is pertinent to note that BPF joined the Congress-led Mahajot alliance in the lead-up to the Assembly election. BPF's Karuna Kanta Swargiary is the key challenger to Daimary.