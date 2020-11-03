Last Updated:

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: 2nd Phase Voting Begins; Tejashwi, Tej Pratap In Fray

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE updates: 94 assembly constituencies will be polling in the second phase of Bihar elections. A total number of 1510 candidates are in the fray and polling has begun at 7 AM

Navashree Nandini
Bihar elections
07:02 IST, November 3rd 2020
Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE updates: Campaign for 2nd phase of Polls and candidates in fray

The BJP's charge was led by Prime Minister Modi, who addressed seven rallies over two days, including the four on Sunday. Several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Anurag Thakur, besides senior party leaders such as BJP chief J P Nadda addressed campaign rallies.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies for this phase of elections and Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi, scaled up the intensity of his campaign and addressed close to a dozen, or even more, rallies every day since the voting for phase 1 of election on October 28.

Among other prominent faces whose fate would be closed in EVMs in this phase are: BJP leader and Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), JD(U) lawmaker and Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda), BJP MLA and Cooperative Minister Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), and JD(U) leader and state minister Ramsevak Singh (Hathua). Also in the fray is Chandrika Roy (JDU), the father of Tej Pratap Yadavs estranged wife Aishwarya Rai, who in her campaign has been highlighting the alleged "ill-treatment" meted out to her by RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family. Haranut (Nalanda) constituency, which houses Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's village, is also going to vote in this phase.

The RJD has 56 candidates in the fray this phase, the BJP 46, the JD(U) 43, the RLSP 36 and the Congress 24. This phase is also very crucial for Chirag Paswan- led Lok Janshakti Party which has fielded 52 candidates.

07:02 IST, November 3rd 2020
Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE updates: Who are the voters?

According to the Election Commission, more than 2.85 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,463 candidates -- 1316 male, 146 female and one transgender. Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, as per the poll panel data. The Election Commission said it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations. Maharajganj constituency has the maximum 27 candidates in this phase, while the minimum four are from Darauli constituency (SC). 

Voting will begin at 7 am on November 3 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

 

07:02 IST, November 3rd 2020
Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE updates: All you need to know about the second phase of polls

In the second phase of Bihar elections, 94 constituencies are going to poll. They are in 17 districts namely: West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda and Patna.

The Assembly constituencies that will be voting in the 2nd phase of Bihar polls: 

  1. Nautan
  2. Chanpatia
  3. Bettiah
  4. Harsidhi (SC)
  5. Govindganj
  6. Kesaria
  7. Kalyanpur
  8. Pipra
  9. 18- Madhuban
  10. Sheohar
  11. Runnisaidpur
  12. Belsand
  13. Madhubani
  14. Rajnagar (SC)
  15. Jhanjharpur
  16. Phulparas
  17. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
  18. Gaura Bauram
  19. Benipur
  20. Alinagar
  21. Darbhanga Rural
  22. Minapur
  23. Kanti
  24. Baruraj
  25.  Paroo
  26. Sahebganj
  27.  Baikunthpur
  28. Barauli
  29. Gopalganj
  30. Kuchaikote
  31. Bhore (SC)
  32. Hathua
  33. Siwan
  34. Ziradei
  35. Darauli
  36. Raghunathpur
  37. Daraunda
  38. Barharia
  39. Goriakothi
  40. Maharajganj
  41. Ekma
  42. Manjhi
  43. Baniapur
  44. Taraiya
  45. Marhaura
  46. Chapra
  47. Garkha (SC)
  48. Amnour
  49. Parsa
  50. Sonepur
  51. Hajipur
  52.  Lalganj
  53. Vaishali
  54. Raja Pakar (SC)
  55. Raghopur
  56. Mahnar
  57. Ujiarpur
  58. Mohiuddinnagar
  59. Bibhutipur
  60. Rosera (SC)
  61. Hasanpur
  62. Cheria-Bariarpur
  63. Bachhwara
  64. Teghra
  65. Matihani
  66. Sahebpur Kamal
  67. Begusarai
  68. Bakhri (SC)
  69. Alauli (SC)
  70. Khagaria
  71. Beldaur
  72. Parbatta
  73. Bihpur
  74. Gopalpur
  75. Pirpainti (SC)
  76. Bhagalpur
  77.  Nathnagar
  78. Asthawan
  79. Biharsharif
  80. Rajgir (SC)
  81. Islampur
  82. Hilsa
  83. Nalanda
  84. Harnaut
  85. Bakhtiarpur
  86. Digha
  87. Bankipur
  88. Kumhrar
  89. Patna Sahib
  90. Fatuha
  91. Danapur
  92. Maner
  93. Phulwari (SC)

 

07:02 IST, November 3rd 2020
Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE updates: Overview of parties in fray

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively. 

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

07:02 IST, November 3rd 2020
Bihar assembly elections 2020 1st phase

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10. 

