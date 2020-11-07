Last Updated:

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Tough Fight Between NDA-RJD In Last Phase Of Polls

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Polling in 78 assembly constituencies & bypoll in 1 Lok Sabha seat are taking place on November 7. 1,204 candidates are in fray. Poll results on November 10

Written By
Navashree Nandini
Bihar Elections
08:09 IST, November 7th 2020
Bihar elections LIVE Updates: Polling underway in Purnea

 

08:03 IST, November 7th 2020
Bihar elections LIVE updates: JDU appeals to voters to exercise their franchise

 

07:54 IST, November 7th 2020
Bihar elections LIVE updates: 2015 election result of the 78 seats that are voting in the final phase

Bihar elections LIVE updates: In 2015, when the BJP contested solo, and the RJD, Congress and JDU formed Mahagathbandhan, out of these 78 seats - BJP won 19, and Mahagathbandhan won 54 while the CPI(ML) won 1 and others won 4 seats.  

07:48 IST, November 7th 2020
Bihar elections LIVE updates: CM candidate Pushpam Priya Choudhary makes a vote appeal

Bihar elections LIVE updates: CM candidate Pushpam Priya Choudhary makes a vote appealwho has launched her own party Plurals before elections appeals to voters to cast vote in large numbers. She has urged voters to "choose progress" and end "30 years of lockdown" in Bihar under Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar. 

 

07:44 IST, November 7th 2020
Bihar elections LIVE updates: Polling booths in Seemanchal well equipped to follow COVID protocols

Bihar elections LIVE updates: Polling booths in Seemanchal (Purnea, Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar), Kosi (Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura), Mithilanchal (Darbhanga & Madhubani) well equipped to follow COVID protocols 

 

07:44 IST, November 7th 2020
Bihar elections LIVE updates: Purnea SP Rahul Kumar urges voters to cast vote in large numbers.

Bihar elections LIVE updates: Purnea SP Rahul Kumar urges voters to cast vote in large numbers. "No need to be afraid of voting due to COVID pandemic. The polling stations have been sanitised and protocol is being followed. Exercise your right to vote," SP Rahul Kumar said.  

 

07:37 IST, November 7th 2020
Bihar Elections LIVE Updates: LJP chief Chirag Paswan's prediction on polls

Bihar Elections LIVE Updates: LJP chief Chirag Paswan claims that people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first' agenda. "I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar Ji will never become the CM," he told to news agency ANI. 

07:37 IST, November 7th 2020
Bihar Elections LIVE Updates: Voting begins for by-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat

Bihar Elections LIVE Updates: Voting begins for by-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat, following the demise of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato. 

 

07:37 IST, November 7th 2020
Bihar elections LIVE updates: BJP national president JP Nadda urges voters to exercise their franchise

Bihar elections LIVE updates: BJP national president JP Nadda urges voters to exercise their franchise. Nadda has camapigned extensively in Bihar and has attacked the RJD for 'Jungle Raj' during 15 years of its rule. in his tweet, Nadda has also urged people to strictly follow the COVID protocols.

 

07:37 IST, November 7th 2020
Bihar elections LIVE updates: Tejashwi Yadav urges people of Bihar to be part of change and vote in the last phase of assembly elections

Bihar elections LIVE updates: Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav urges people of Bihar to be part of change and vote in the last phase of assembly elections. As the Seemanchal and MIthilanchal region votes on Novemebr 7, Tejashwi has said that the three rivers that flows in the area - Kosi, Ganga and Gandak - are flowing for a change. "Make sure to use your vote today for the golden future, all-round development, developed Bihar, peace, peace, establishment and change of the system and the creation of new Bihar in a new era. Cast your vote & Be a companion of change," Tejashwi tweeted in Hindi.

 

