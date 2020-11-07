Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Tough Fight Between NDA-RJD In Last Phase Of Polls

Quick links:
पूर्णिया: रुपौली विधानसभा में मतदान जारी है— CEO Bihar #ElectionDepartmentBihar (@CEOBihar) November 7, 2020
मास्क पहनकर बूथ चलेंगे, वोट करेंगे।#BiharElections_ThirdPhase pic.twitter.com/iE6USbSdiF
पहले करें मतदान,— Janata Dal (United) (@Jduonline) November 7, 2020
ताकि सुरक्षित हो बिहार का भविष्य और वर्तमान।
विकास को चुनें, विकासपुरुष को चुनें।#Vote4Nitish #BiharBoleNitishKumar#परखा_है_जिसको_चुनेंगे_उसी_को pic.twitter.com/hu3mjhNmLA
Bihar elections LIVE updates: In 2015, when the BJP contested solo, and the RJD, Congress and JDU formed Mahagathbandhan, out of these 78 seats - BJP won 19, and Mahagathbandhan won 54 while the CPI(ML) won 1 and others won 4 seats.
Bihar elections LIVE updates: CM candidate Pushpam Priya Choudhary makes a vote appealwho has launched her own party Plurals before elections appeals to voters to cast vote in large numbers. She has urged voters to "choose progress" and end "30 years of lockdown" in Bihar under Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar.
बिहार बदलने का आख़िरी मौक़ा! जाएँ, वोट करें! #ChooseProgress— Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) November 7, 2020
Bihar elections LIVE updates: Polling booths in Seemanchal (Purnea, Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar), Kosi (Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura), Mithilanchal (Darbhanga & Madhubani) well equipped to follow COVID protocols
पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान.. 🗳 🗳— Kumar Ashish, IPS (@ashish006) November 7, 2020
आज ही, आपके नज़दीकी बूथ पर जाएँ, वोट करें और लोकतंत्र का महापर्व मनाएँ! #BiharPolls @CEOBihar @SP_Kishanganj @DM_Kishanganj @bihar_police #BiharAssemblyElection2020 pic.twitter.com/RDX6ZZ0KtX
Bihar: Voting begins for the third and final phase of #Biharpolls; visuals from polling booth no 149 in Saharsa. pic.twitter.com/VQOQ1qlN7g— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
Voting for the third phase of #BiharElections is underway; visuals from polling stations in Darbhanga (pic 1 & 2) and Araria (pic 3 & 4). pic.twitter.com/z0F2ySS6C8— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
#पूर्णिया मतदाताओं के लिए, तैयार #मतदान केंद्र| #मास्क पहनकर #बूथ चलेंगे,#वोट करेंगे!@rahulias6 @CEOBihar @purnea_sveep @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/O5rOqv2wbV— जिला प्रशासन, पूर्णिया (@dmpurnea) November 7, 2020
Bihar: Voters cast votes at polling booth number 195 and 196 in Kishanganj in the third and final phase of #BiharPolls. pic.twitter.com/pjBrsVSOnF— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
Bihar elections LIVE updates: Purnea SP Rahul Kumar urges voters to cast vote in large numbers. "No need to be afraid of voting due to COVID pandemic. The polling stations have been sanitised and protocol is being followed. Exercise your right to vote," SP Rahul Kumar said.
Let’s Vote, Purnea. #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/WuMRAyoFx0— Rahul Kumar (@rahulias6) November 7, 2020
Bihar Elections LIVE Updates: LJP chief Chirag Paswan claims that people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first' agenda. "I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar Ji will never become the CM," he told to news agency ANI.
Bihar Elections LIVE Updates: Voting begins for by-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat, following the demise of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.
Voting begins for the third and final phase of Bihar polls, 1204 candidates in fray for 78 Assembly seats.— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
Voting also being held for by-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat, following the demise of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato. pic.twitter.com/jwpVYdprPV
Bihar elections LIVE updates: BJP national president JP Nadda urges voters to exercise their franchise. Nadda has camapigned extensively in Bihar and has attacked the RJD for 'Jungle Raj' during 15 years of its rule. in his tweet, Nadda has also urged people to strictly follow the COVID protocols.
आज, बिहार में अंतिम चरण का मतदान हो रहा है। सभी मतदाताओं से आग्रह करता हूँ कि कोविड की सावधानियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए बिहार की प्रगति के लिए अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी भागीदारी अवश्य सुनिश्चित करें।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 7, 2020
Bihar elections LIVE updates: Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav urges people of Bihar to be part of change and vote in the last phase of assembly elections. As the Seemanchal and MIthilanchal region votes on Novemebr 7, Tejashwi has said that the three rivers that flows in the area - Kosi, Ganga and Gandak - are flowing for a change. "Make sure to use your vote today for the golden future, all-round development, developed Bihar, peace, peace, establishment and change of the system and the creation of new Bihar in a new era. Cast your vote & Be a companion of change," Tejashwi tweeted in Hindi.
बिहार में तब्दीली की गंगा, गंडक और कोसी बह रही है। बदलाव उफान पर है।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 7, 2020
सुनहरे भविष्य, चहुंमुखी विकास, विकसित बिहार, अमन, चैन, क़ायम करने एवं व्यवस्था परिर्वतन और नए दौर में नए बिहार के निर्माण के लिए आज अपने मतदान का प्रयोग अवश्य करे।
Cast your vote & Be a companion of change.