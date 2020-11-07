Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Tough Fight Between NDA-RJD In Last Phase Of Polls

Bihar elections LIVE updates: Tejashwi Yadav urges people of Bihar to be part of change and vote in the last phase of assembly elections

Bihar elections LIVE updates: Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav urges people of Bihar to be part of change and vote in the last phase of assembly elections. As the Seemanchal and MIthilanchal region votes on Novemebr 7, Tejashwi has said that the three rivers that flows in the area - Kosi, Ganga and Gandak - are flowing for a change. "Make sure to use your vote today for the golden future, all-round development, developed Bihar, peace, peace, establishment and change of the system and the creation of new Bihar in a new era. Cast your vote & Be a companion of change," Tejashwi tweeted in Hindi.