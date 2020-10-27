Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting For 71 Seats In 1st Phase To Take Place Tomorrow

The Bihar polls will get underway when polling for the first phase commences on October 28. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7. The Election Commission of India stated that 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth will have less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour.

Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. COVID-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day. More than 52,000 voters, who are either senior citizens above 80 years of age, people with disabilities, or suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients have opted for the postal ballot in the first phase of Bihar elections. To ensure foolproof security for the three-phase polls, about 30,000 Central security force personnel will be deployed. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The 2015 Assembly election result:

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

Key alliances in the fray:

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM is perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA alliance consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S) under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Some of the other alliances in the fray include the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan-led LJP is contesting the polls separately. Paswan's repeated attacks on Nitish Kumar and his open display of admiration for PM Modi has given rise to speculation of a tacit understanding between BJP and LJP.

Seats going to polls in the first phase:

Dinara, Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur (SC), Goh, Obra, Nabinagar, Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj (SC), Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC), Gaya Town, Tikari, Belaganj, Atri, Wazirganj, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoria (ST), Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokama, Barh, Masaurhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur (SC), Ramgarh, Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Kargahar, Warsaliganj, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai.

Key contenders in the first phase:

BJP's Ram Narayan Mandal, Brij Kishor Bind, Prem Kumar and JD(U)'s Santosh Kumar Nirala, Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, Shailesh Kumar and Jai Kumar Singh- Ministers in the Bihar government are standing for re-election. Verma is the only Minister who is contesting from a different constituency than the seat on which he secured victory in the 2015 election. Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha is in the poll fray from Bankipur constituency.

Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Chaudhary is also running for election from this seat. Moreover, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) is contesting from the Imamganj constituency. RJD has again given a ticket to sitting Mokama MLA Anant Singh. The don-turned-politician who has 38 cases registered against him won as an Independent candidate against JD(U) in the 2015 Assembly polls.