Bihar Polls: CM Nitish Kumar Allays Concerns Over CAA; Slams Misinformation Campaign

Addressing a rally in the Kochadhaman constituency, Kishanganj district on Wednesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sought to allay fears about the Citizenship Amendment Act. Taking a veiled dig at the opposition for spreading rumours in this regard, he asserted that no Indian will lose his citizenship. Kumar made it clear that no person shall be thrown out of the country as it is being alleged.

Moreover, he pointed out his efforts to foster harmony in the society during his tenure as the Chief Minister. The JD(U) president maintained that his administration had tried to bring everyone together. Lashing out at those who want acrimony in society, Kumar affirmed that people can only progress in life when an atmosphere of brotherhood is created.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "Who is spreading misinformation? Who is talking such a foolish thing? Who is going to throw people out of the country? No one in the country has the power to do so."

"Since the time you have given me the opportunity to serve you, I have created an atmosphere of love, brotherhood, and harmony in society. We have tried to bring everyone together. Some people feel that they don't need to do anything as long as there is acrimony in society. I keep on working. Society will progress only when people stay with love, brotherhood and harmony. People will move ahead in life," he added.

सब को साथ ले कर चलना ही हमारा धर्म है। यही हमारी संस्कृति है। सब साथ चलेंगे तो बिहार आगे बढ़ेगा। pic.twitter.com/uEfnVJPiay — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 4, 2020

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years.

Several parties in the North East such as the (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this legislation. To ameliorate their concerns of organizations such as the All Assam Students’ Union, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the Act. The opposition contends that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

