'BJP Doing Well Across Majority States, Better Than Exit Poll Predictions': Amit Malviya

As the results for bypolls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states of the country unfold, BJP leader Amit Malviya said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party is doing very well across the majority of states.

He noted that the ruling party is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and even Telangana by-polls. Malviya further said that the BJP has performed exceptionally well in Bihar along with its allies, better than what the exit polls had predicted on November 7.

The BJP is doing very well across. It is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and even Telangana by-polls... Not to mention Bihar where, along with its allies, it is doing much better than what the exit polls had predicted...



It is not over till its over. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 10, 2020

Counting of votes for elections held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. The vote-counting process is also underway in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic.

Voting for these seats that took place on November 3 and 7, saw a healthy voter turnout. Assembly bypolls were held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Bypolls 2020 Result Trends

According to trends on the Election Commission site, the BJP has won 20 seats of the 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly constituencies while the Congress is ahead in seven seats. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is leading in four seats while the SP and an independent candidate are leading in one each as counting of votes polled in seven seats. In Bihar, ECI trends show BJP leading in 72 seats and RJD leading in 65 seats.

India's ruling party is ahead in all the eight-seats in Gujarat, where by-elections were held. On the other hand, the Congress is leading in Haryana as well as Chhattisgarh.

According to the latest trends, the BJP has won one seat in Manipur and is leading in two while the Congress is leading in one and an Independent in one. The BJP is ahead in both the seats in Karnataka.

In Nagaland, Independents are leading in both seats, while in Odisha, the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal is ahead in both the seats for which elections were held.

The BJP candidate is leading in Telangana while in Jharkhand, the BJP is ahead in one and the Congress in the other.

