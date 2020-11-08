BJP Sure Of Winning Bihar Despite Exit Polls Prediction: 'We Will Have Landslide Victory'

BJP on Sunday exuded confidence on NDA winning the Bihar elections despite the exit polls on Saturday that projected Tejashwi Yadav led Mahagathbandhan in the lead. BJP Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Sunday said that the BJP and JDU will win enough seats for Nitish Kumar to get another term in Bihar. The Zafar Islam contended that the booth level reports show NDA getting the majority.

He said that he is not against the exit polls but added that exit polls have a small sample size as compared to the population at large and the booth level workers who went home to home have provided encouraging results for NDA.

"Bihar has around 12 crore voters and sample size of exit poll agencies are not very large so we are hopeful and very sure that on counting day, which is just 48 hours away, we will have landslide victory and NDA will easily form popular government in Bihar," he said.

In the context of the exit polls, he said that Lalu's family may have a two-day celebration but the results day they will have to congratulate the NDA. Highlighting the 'consistent' growth rate of the party in Bihar, he said that the party had a 10 per cent vote share in 2005, which has increased to 23-24 per cent in 2019 General elections.

READ | Over 1100 Candidates With Criminal Antecedents Contested Bihar Assembly Polls

READ | Final Phase Of Polling Concludes In Bihar, Focus Shifts On Nov 10 Counting

Exit Polls predicts win for Mahagathbandhan

All the exit polls have projected the Mahagathbandhan getting more seats than NDA. While some exit polls projected a hung assembly, Republic's Jan ki Baat projected a majority to the Mahagathbandhan with Tejashwi Yadav mostly likely to become the next CM of Bihar.

Voting for the 243 seat Bihar assembly concluded on November 7 while the results of the election will be declared on November 10. Stressing on the issue of unemployment, Mahagathbandhan has promised 10 lakh jobs if elected to power. In response to Mahagathbandhan's promise, the NDA has stated it will create 19 lakh jobs if given another term. Also, the labour workforce's migration during the COVID-19 lockdown also led to increased expectations from the State government to create employment for those returning to the State. Meanwhile, the NDA has also promised free COVID-19 vaccine for all the citizens in the State to tackle the pandemic menace.

With the fate of 3,733 candidates sealed, it becomes pertinent to see if the election results favour the NDA with Nitish Kumar retaining the throne, or the state will see a new CM, namely Tejashwi Yadav. November 10 holds the answers.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Bihar Elections 2020 Poll Of Exit Polls: Mahagathbandhan Projected To Surpass Nitish & NDA

READ | Bihar Polls: At 57.58%, 3rd Phase Turnout Exceeds First 2 Rounds' Polling