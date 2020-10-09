Congress Announces Five Candidates For Assembly By-polls In UP, One In Jharkhand

Congress has announced the names of its candidates for by-polls to five assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Jharkhand. The five candidates from Uttar Pradesh are Kamlesh Singh from Naugawan Sadat, Sushil Chaudhri from Bulandshahr, Sneh Lata from Tundla, Kripa Shankar from Ghatampur and Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria. The Congress candidate from Bermo in Jharkhand is Kumar Jaimangal.

By-polls scheduled simultaneously with Bihar assembly election

The by-elections are scheduled for November 3 while the vote-counting is to be conducted on November 10. The process of filing nomination papers for the by-elections has begun on Friday. The last date of filing nominations is October 16 while the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is October 19.

The Election Commission announced by-polls for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, and 56 Assembly constituencies of which 28 seats are in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Manipur, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha and one each in Haryana, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Although the elections are scheduled for November 3, Manipur will go to polls for the two seats on November 7.

The by-elections have been scheduled simultaneously with the Bihar assembly election which will be conducted in three phases starting from October 28, then November 3 and the last phase on November 7.

