Congress Releases Poll Manifesto For Puducherry; Promises Statehood, Free COVID Vaccine

A few days ahead of the state assembly election, Congress leader Veerappa Moily and former Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy released the party's poll manifesto for Puducherry on Sunday (March 28, 2021). The Congress manifesto speaks about "statehood to Puducherry", "free COVID-19 vaccine", "scrapping of new education policy", "monthly assistance to homemaker", "waiver of loans of poor", 50% quota to CENTAC selected students and more.

The manifesto guaranteed free vaccination against COVID-19, with the government covering the costs.

Every family will receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for a homemaker. All households will be provided with free water. Widows, destitute women, and the elderly will earn a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000.

The manifesto claimed that steps would be taken to abolish the NEET mode for medical admission and will scrap the new education policy.

In Karaikal, a university of agriculture will be established, and in Puducherry, a university of law will be established.

For students in private medical colleges who were chosen via CENTAC, a 50% quota will be enforced.

Civic elections will be held right away.

The government-owned AFT Mill, Swadeshi Cotton Mills, and Sri Bharathi Mills, which were closed by the NDA government at the Centre, will be reopened.

The Centre's attempt to privatise power distribution in the country will be fought tooth and nail, and the existing system of power distribution through the Electricity Department would be retained.

Milk procurement prices will be increased from Rs 32 to Rs 38 per litre.

Between Karaikal and Sri Lanka, passenger ship services will be launched.

The pension for martyrs will be increased to Rs 10,000.

Physically abled people will receive a Rs 5,000 per individual enhanced pension.

Manifesto added, the party will reiterate its demand for statehood for Puducherry and take steps to force the Centre to waive loans owed to the Centre by Puducherry over the years.

While releasing the manifesto, Narayanaswamy said, "The major promises of ours have been in bold at the top of our election manifesto. They are, statehood to Pudducherry, action to waive all loans obtained from the central government and we will include Puducherry in Central Finance Commission."

The Congress party added, "It will be declared that Puducherry will not accept the central government's National Education Policy 2020. A separate Education Board will be established in Puducherry." Other commitments included infrastructure development, security of the weaker sections, and enhancement of basic facilities, as well as special schemes for farmers, women self-help groups, and healthcare services.

