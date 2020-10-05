Bihar Elections: CWG Gold Medalist Shooter Shreyasi Singh Joins BJP

Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Shreyasi Singh, who is also the daughter of former union minister late Digvijay Singh, on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of party leader Bhupendra Yadav. Her induction to the saffron party comes ahead of Bihar elections that are slated to be held on October 28.

Shreyasi Singh said her main motive behind joining BJP was to fulfil the dream of her father Digvijay Singh. She also requested everyone to observe a few moments of silence in memory of her late father. Extending her support to the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new BJP member vowed to work to her full capacity and help the party in making Bihar a developed state.

Shreyasi's political background

Shreyasi, hailing from the Bihar's Jamui district has won a gold medal in shooting at the 2018 Common Wealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. She has also bagged gold in the women's double trap and a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Politics runs in the 29-year-old shooter’s family as her grandfather Kumar Serender Singh and father Digvijay Singh were both presidents of the National Rifle Association of India in their lifetimes. While her father has been union minister, her mother Putul Kumari is also an Ex-MP from Banka in Bihar.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.

