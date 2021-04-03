DMK Leaders Dayanidhi Maran & Dindigul Leoni Booked For 'derogatory Remarks' On Women

Cracking down on derogatory speech against women, an FIR has been filed against DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and DMK leader Dindigul Leoni on Saturday by Tamil Nadu police under IPC sections 294 B (foul language in a public place), 153 (provocation). Previously, ex-Union minister A Raja too has been booked under the same sections of IPC and Section 127 (Disturbances at election meetings) of the Representation of the People Act for his remarks against CM E Palaniswami's mother. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 and its results will be declared on May 2.

DMK leaders' derogatory speech

On March 28, while addressing a poll rally in Kinathukadavu, ex-Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran had said, "Our Amma is Mummy for us, Modi is Daddy for us. See what kind of relationship...", referring to AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Balaji's two-year-old 'Modi is our Daddy' quip. Previously, DMK leader Dindigul Leone, on March 24, said, "Women are now drinking milk from foreign cows, which is the reason behind them putting on extra kilos," adding "women used to be thin and their hips would have curves". AIADMK has lodged a complaint against both leaders. READ | Tamil Nadu CM reminds DMK of its 1999 alliance with BJP: 'Why wrong if AIADMK allies now?'

Meanwhile, A Raja had said, "While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and through a normal delivery, Palaniswami was born out of an illicit relationship and through a premature delivery. And a doctor from Delhi – Prime Minister Modi – is giving a healthy certificate to this premature baby by holding his hand,” while campaigning at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni from where Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting last Saturday. Reacting to Raja's remark, EPS broke down at a campaign in Thiruvotriyur, asking voters to punish DMK for their 'derogatory attitude to women'. Later, Raja apologised for his remarks saying, "My intention was not against CM K Palaniswami. I never thought to attack his personal life. I was only comparing his political career with MK Stalin's." Notwithstanding, EC delisted A Raja from its star campaigner list and debarred him from campaigning for 48 hours on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With Sasikala's 'retirement' from politics, AIADMK remains wary of her nephew who has vowed to 'revive Amma's golden rule'. In a bid to woo voters, CM EPS has announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

