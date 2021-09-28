Election Commission Announces By-polls For 3 Lok Sabha And 30 Assembly Seats, Read Details

The Election Commission (EC) of India on Tuesday has announced by-elections in three Lok Sabha constituencies and 30 Assembly constituencies across the country. According to the latest update by the EC, the by-polls throughout the states and UTs will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place in November 2021.

Furthermore, the Lok Sabha by-elections will be held in three seats across the country which include Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu followed by Khandwa constituency from Madhya Pradesh and Mandi constituency from Himachal Pradesh. Thereafter, the Assembly by-polls will take place in 30 seats across 14 states which includes Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana, and West Bengal. Among these Assam (5) has the maximum number of vacant seats followed by West Bengal with four seats.

By-elections to three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 Assembly constituencies of various States to be held on 30th October: Election Commission — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

By-polls announced by the Election Commission of India

According to the notification issued by the election commission, the by-elections have been announced after proper reviewal of the situation concerning the pandemic, floods, festivals, and other factors from the concerned states and union territory. Furthermore, considering all the facts and circumstances, the by-elections have been announced to fill the vacancies in the Parliamentary Constituencies and Assembly Constituencies.

EC's statement read, "The Commission has reviewed the situation related to the pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states."

It has also issued the dates for filing nominations which is 1st October 2021 followed by the last date of nomination on 8th October 2021.

Earlier in the month of August, the EC announced by-polls for West Bengal and Odisha. During that while, it said that the bypolls for other states and UTs will not be conducted under the view of the pandemic situation followed by floods and the festive season.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock