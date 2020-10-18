Bihar Polls: Fadnavis Touts 'people's Trust On PM Modi Will Benefit BJP And Allies'

As the campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls is underway in Bihar, BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that people's trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not only benefit the saffron party but also its allies.

"A lot of enthusiasm is seen among people, wherever we go in Bihar and take PM Modi's name. When we ask if the ration given by Modi ji reaches you, people happily reply with a yes. The country and its people have placed their trust in their Prime Minister. This trust will benefit not only us but also our allies," the former chief minister of Maharashtra told reporters.

BJP's ally JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member Bihar assembly. The JDU has given seats to its allies Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its share of 122 seats. Earlier this week, BJP had formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls.

Bihar elections 2020

The 243 members assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7, and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)