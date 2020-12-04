GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes For 150 Wards To Begin At 8AM

Ahead of the GHMC elections, Shah addressed a press conference in Hyderabad where he exuded confidence that the BJP would form the government in the State in the next elections. "We have already taken the position of the main opposition in the State, and in the next election, BJP will surely form the government. For this, we not only have the support of our workers, and our people but also KCR. The way he is running the government, the citizens will swiftly move towards choosing BJP," he said.



Earlier he had held a roadshow in Hyderabad and offered prayers in Bhagyalaxmi temple. He had said that BJP will win the GHMC polls and there will be a BJP Mayor in Hyderabad this time. "I will not say that but the thing is people are fed up of the KCR-Owaisi duo. I will not say the number of seats we will get, but I just want to declare that Hyderabad will have a BJP mayor this time."