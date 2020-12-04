GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes For 150 Wards To Begin At 8AM

Quick links:
In its manifesto, the saffron party has promised free metro rides for women, distribution of Covid vaccine to all as per Central government's guidelines (not free unlike in Bihar poll manifesto), scrapping of the Layout Regularisation Scheme. BJP has also promised Rs 25,000 each to flood-affected families, free tablets to all children of poor families, waiver of property tax in all SC colonies, financial assistance to build one lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, free drinking water supply to all houses, enactment of Sumedha Act to remove illegal encroachments, free power to all houses using less than 100 units.
Repolling was held in the Old Malakpet ward of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday. The repolling was ordered after an error was detected in the ballot paper with regard to the symbol of the CPI candidate during polling on December 1. The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday ordered fresh poll to be conducted on Thursday in all 69 polling stations of Old Malakpet (Ward number 26) after it was found that the symbol of CPI (M) (Hammer, sickle and star) was printed instead of CPI's symbol (Ears of Corn & Sickle) in the ballot paper.
The CPI had petitioned the election authorities on the matter. Official sources said the polling percentage in the Old Malakpet ward was 38.46. According to official sources, 46.55 per cent polling was reported in the GHMC election held on December 1.
K Kavitha said, "Exit polls are indicating that TRS will be the largest party. I believe that TRS party will win more seats than exit polls showed. The big leaders of BJP had come to campaign here and I don't think people of Hyderabad have even listened to them. We trust and hope we get more than 100 seats. The development which happened in the last 6 years, I feel people are happy and have voted for TRS."
Ahead of the GHMC elections, Shah addressed a press conference in Hyderabad where he exuded confidence that the BJP would form the government in the State in the next elections. "We have already taken the position of the main opposition in the State, and in the next election, BJP will surely form the government. For this, we not only have the support of our workers, and our people but also KCR. The way he is running the government, the citizens will swiftly move towards choosing BJP," he said.
Earlier he had held a roadshow in Hyderabad and offered prayers in Bhagyalaxmi temple. He had said that BJP will win the GHMC polls and there will be a BJP Mayor in Hyderabad this time. "I will not say that but the thing is people are fed up of the KCR-Owaisi duo. I will not say the number of seats we will get, but I just want to declare that Hyderabad will have a BJP mayor this time."
The TRS and BJP leaders were engaged in a war of words. BJP's Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar found himself in a row following his comments that his party would conduct a "surgical strike" in the old city here, if necessary, to send away Rohingyas and Pakistanis after itwins the post of Mayor in the polls. AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi in a poll campaign earned the wrath of his opponents by asking whether the 'samadhis' of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, built on the Hussain Sagar lake bank, would be removed as he questioned the eviction drive against "poor people" residing near water bodies. The polls in the city also assume political significance as 24 Assembly segments fall under the GHMC limits.
The lead up to the polling witnessed a vociferous campaign by the parties. Bolstered by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls to boost its chances in the 2023 Assembly polls.
It has drafted its General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who has been its in-charge for Bihar, to supervise the poll preparations in Hyderabad. Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya participated in the campaign. The BJP highlighted the TRS's "alliance" with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean and transparent administration in the city. The TRS, however, denied any alliance with the AIMIM.
The poll campaign for the GHMC polls went communal with TRS, BJP and AIMIM issuing sharp remarks on each other. Emboldened by their victory in Dubbak by-polls and increased vote percentage in the Lok Sabha polls 2019, BJP has appointed a poll team headed by its national general secretary Bhupender Yadav and will be sending its big guns including Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda.
While BJP alleges that AIMIM has sheltered "Rohingyas, Pakistanis" in Hyderabad and have been winning the polls due to their votes, Owaisi has hit back at Centre accusing them of spreading hate in name of religion. BJP has also claimed that TRS and Congress have a closed-door understanding with Owaisi and a vote to any of them is a vote against the country. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's party has dismissed the claims and said that they do not owe an explanation to the saffron party. BJP has also asserted that if voted to power, they will rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar and has drawn flak from both AIMIM and TRS.
The counting of votes in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic poll would be taken up on Friday. Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.
Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting process which would begin at 8 AM on Friday. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and the total number of personnel engaged in counting is 8,152. The entire counting process would be recorded with CCTV cameras installed at every counting table, they said. Ballot papers were used for the poll and consequently, the results are likely to be known only in the evening or in the night.
The Telangana State Election Commission had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after obtaining the views of major political parties, health department in view of COVID-19 and taking into consideration various relevant issues.