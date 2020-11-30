GHMC Hyderabad Election 2020 Voting Day LIVE Updates: 150 Wards To Go For Polls Tomorrow

In 2007, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was formed by merging 12 municipalities and 8 gram panchayats with the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad. Thus, 4 districts namely Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy fall within the limits of the GHMC. The election to 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is being conducted in the exercise of powers conferred by Articles 243-K and 243-ZA of the Constitution read with Sections 7(1), 9, 10 and 24 of the GHMC Act, 1955.

More than 74 lakh people are eligible to vote in this election. 9101 polling stations have been designated for 150 wards. The election will be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs. Moreover, the polling time has been extended by an hour, i.e from 7 am to 6 pm owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Telangana State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the balloting process by deploying 48,000 polling personnel and 52,500 police personnel. The polls for the new term of the GHMC will be held on December 1 followed by the counting of votes on December 4.

Parties in fray

In the first election held after the formation of Telangana in 2016, TRS secured a comfortable majority with 99 wins with AIMIM coming a distant second amid its candidates emerging victorious in 44 wards. On the other hand, BJP, Congress and TDP won 4, 2 and 1 wards respectively. In the current election, several parties such as TRS, AIMIM, BJP, Congress, TDP. CPI, CPI(M), etc. have fielded their candidates. Overall, 1122 candidates are in the fray. Among the main contenders, TRS is contesting in all 150 wards, BJP in 149, Congress in 146, TDP in 106 and AIMIM in 51. It is pertinent to note that TRS and AIMIM are contesting the civic polls separately.

High-octane election campaign

In a departure from its usual low profile in Hyderabad, BJP went all guns blazing in the GHMC poll campaign. This comes in the wake of the party's victory in 4 Telangana Lok Sabha seats and the Dubbak Assembly constituency. Post the NDA's success in Bihar, BJP named its General Secretary Bhupender Yadav as its in-charge of the GHMC polls. Moreover, key BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy and BJYM national president Tejaswi Surya played a crucial role in the election campaign.

BJP has highlighted the alleged misgovernance of the ruling TRS-AIMIM, citing their mismanagement of the situation arising out of the recent floods in Hyderabad for instance. Divisive issues such as action against illegal Rohingyas and the proposed renaming of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar also cropped up during the campaign. Furthermore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that there is a secret pact between AIMIM and TRS. On the other hand, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addressed numerous public meetings and hit back at BJP. Additionally, TRS leaders including Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao and daughter K Kavitha too launched a spirited campaign.