Gujarat Civic Polls Results 2021 LIVE: BJP Leads In Early Trends; Congress-AAP Vie For 2nd

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) marked its debut in Gujarat polls by winning seven seats in the civic body of Ahmedabad. Results of polls to six municipal corporations were declared last week, and AIMIM, which fielded 22 candidates in six wards, ended up with seven wins in two wards.
In Gujarat, each ward of a municipal corporation has four seats. While a panel of four candidates won in Jamalpur ward, three out of its four contestants won in Maktampura ward in Juhapura area of the city.
Those who won in Jamalpur included former Congress corporators Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh and Mushtaq Khadiwala, while the third victor, Bina Parmar, was a new face.
The AIMIM did not field candidates in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, which also witnessed civic polls on February 21 along with Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani last week said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as a challenge for the main opposition Congress in the state.
The AAP, which bagged 27 seats in Surat city in the February 21 civic elections, will not have any success in the coming polls to municipalities and district panchayats in the state, he claimed.
"AAP candidates have only won the seats which were with the Congress earlier. So the party has emerged as a major challenge for the Congress (and not for the BJP)," the chief minister said, replying to reporter's question at Bavla near Ahmedabad.
The AAP has breached the Congress' citadel and become an alternative to the party in Gujarat, he said.
"Apart from Surat, the AAP did not win a single seat in other cities. And none of its candidates will win in the coming local body polls. As in the cities, the BJP's winning streak will continue in rural areas," Rupani said.
Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, however, had said the AAP's entry into Gujarat was "very painful" and the BJP will try to find a way to "deal with" the new entrant.
The AAP made inroads in Gujarat politics by winning 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation even though the BJP retained power by winning 93 seats in the 120- seat civic body.
The Congress, which had won 36 seats in the SMC in the last elections, drew a blank.
The BJP managed comfortable victories in all six municipal corporations - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.
Good news coming in from Gujarat!— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 2, 2021
24 AAP candidates have been officially declared winners from various rural areas.
AAP leading in many more seats.
The revolution which started in urban Gujarat, continues in the rural polls.#GujaratLocalBodyElection
District Panchayat - Total 31
BJP-28, Congress and Others- 0
Nagarpalika (Municipalities)- Total 81
BJP-60, Congress-6, Others- 0
Taluka Panchayat- Total 231
BJP-158, Congress-17, Others 0
District Panchayat - Total 31
BJP-15, Congress and Others- 0
Nagarpalika (Municipalities)- Total 81
BJP-54, Congress-3, Others- 0
Taluka Panchayat- Total 231
BJP-51, Congress-7, Others 0
Counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat began on Tuesday. The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82%, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60% for taluka panchayats. The final figures were released by the State Election Commission on Monday.
Re-polling was held during the day in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday's polling by three people. The booth recorded around 50% turnout during the re-poll, officials said.
Police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka.
The mob had claimed the EVMs were tampered and police had to fire a round in the air and lob four teargas shells to bring the situation under control, said a Waghodia police station official.
Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials said.
For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, said the SEC.