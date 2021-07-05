J&K Cop Carries Elderly Man Uphill To Get Him Vaccinated; Union Minister Shares Video

Although the COVID-19 vaccination drives gained momentum with Centre's liberalisation move, the elderly population in several areas are finding it tough to visit COVID-19 vaccination centres especially in remote areas.

Mohan Singh, a police officer from Reasi district in J&K received a lot of praise from the internet after a video of him helping an elderly man to reach the vaccination centre was spread online. Posted on Twitter by union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the video shows a police officer carrying the man on his back as he climbed a mountainous region.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh took to the microblogging site and shared the video with a caption. “Proud of our frontline warrior SPO Mohan Singh from district #Reasi who helped 72-year-old Abdul Gani by lifting him on his shoulder to get vaccinated."

VIDEO:Proud of our frontline warrior SPO Mohan Singh from district #Reasi who helped 72 year old Abdul Gani by lifting him on his shoulder to get vaccinated. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/QAF36M560u — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 2, 2021

People Reacting to the Tweet

Since the video surfaced on the internet, it has garnered over 6,600 views - and counting. Posted and accumulated about 500 likes. People also shared thank you comments.

“Salute the jawan,” a Twitter user wrote. Another person shared, “Great. This gentleman should be honoured, so that his moral gets boosted,” “I salute the gentleman, committed to the mission,”

"Gods work. In return they get bullets", wrote another.

After watching the video one can only imagine how difficult it would have been for Mohan Singh to continue with this kind deed as the road to the vaccination station was uphill and he had to climb some hills to reach his destination.

Similar Incident

A similar incident occurred back in May, where a Delhi Police constable Kuldeep Singh came to the rescue of an 82-year-old woman and helped her with her COVID-19 vaccination.

The 82-year-old, Shaila D’Souza, is a retired English teacher and is now living with a lady attendant. She expressed her desire of getting herself vaccinated to the constable. Kuldeep Singh who posted in Kashmere Gate Police Station received a request to help her in registration. HE even carried her in his arms to the vaccination centre, picture of went viral.

Image: @DrJitendraSingh / Twitter