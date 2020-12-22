Last Updated:

J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: PAGD Maintains Lead; BJP Single-largest Party

The fate of nearly 4,200 candidates for 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be decided, as counting of votes will begin at 9 AM. DDC polls were conducted in 8 phases

Navashree Nandini
22:18 IST, December 22nd 2020
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Results for 229/280 seats

 

22:05 IST, December 22nd 2020
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Results for 225 seats

Results for 225/280 seats:

  • BJP- 62 
  • J&K NC- 53 
  • Independent- 39 
  • J&K PDP- 25 
  • INC- 20 
  • JKAP- 9 
  • JKPC- 6 
  • CPI(M)- 5 
  • JKPM- 3 
  • PDF- 1 
  • BSP- 1 
  • JKNPP- 1
21:49 IST, December 22nd 2020
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Results for 210/280 seats

Results:

  • BJP- 56
  • J&K NC- 51
  • Independent- 37
  • J&K PDP- 23
  • INC- 18
  • JKAP- 9
  • CPI(M)- 5
  • JKPC- 5
  • JKPM- 3
  • PDF- 1
  • BSP- 1
  • JKNPP- 1

 

21:36 IST, December 22nd 2020
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Results declared for 201 seats

Results so far:  

 

21:01 IST, December 22nd 2020
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Mehbooba Mufti expresses gratitude towards cadre

 

21:01 IST, December 22nd 2020
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Bandipora results

Wins in Bandipora: 

  • JKAP- Bandipora A.
  • PAGD- Bandipora B
  • PAGD- Hajin B
  • PAGD- Aloosa
  • Independent- Arin 
  • PAGD- Sumbal
  • PAGD- Naidkhai
  • PAGD- Gurez
  • BJP- Tulail
20:09 IST, December 22nd 2020
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Omar Abdullah thanks people

J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Terming the election trends as "encouraging", NC vice president Omar Abdullah called upon BJP to pay heed to the people's voice. He stressed that the alliance was emerging victorious despite facing obstacles such as illegal detentions, agency threats and pressures and stopping candidates from campaigning. Thanking the people of the state for their support, Abdullah asserted that the PAGD will continue to fight for their rights. 

 

19:57 IST, December 22nd 2020
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Confirmed victories so far

J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates:

List of seats won by parties:

1. BJP- 33    
2 . J&K NC- 32   
3. Independent- 28    
4. J&K PDP- 17    
5. INC- 11    
6. JKAP- 7    
7. CPI (M)- 5    
8. JKPC- 3    
9. JKPM- 2    
10. JKNPP- 1

19:57 IST, December 22nd 2020
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Results of Kulgam district

Winning parties: 

  • NC- Devser B
  • NC- Devser A 
  • CPI(M)- Pumbay 
  • PDP- Kund
  • NC- Qaimoh  A 
  • CPI(M)- Qaimoh  B  
  • Congress- Frisal
  • CPI(M)- Kulgam A
  • CPI(M)- Kulgam B
  • CPI(M)- Behibag
  • PDP- D K Marag
  • NC- D H Pora
  • NC- Manzgam
  • NC- Phaloo
19:17 IST, December 22nd 2020
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: List of winning candidates from Anantnag district

Here are the winners from the Anantnag district:

  • Independent candidate Shahbaz Peer- Verinag
  • Congress candidate Shabir Dar- Hiller Larkipora
  • NC candidate M Gorsi- Pahalgam
  • NC candidate Misra G- Khovripora, Pahalgam
  • PDP candidate Javaid Sheikh- Anantnag 
  • PDP candidate Tasaduq Veeri- Bijbehara 
  • PDP candidate Khalida- Larnoo, Kokernag
  • Congress candidate Akhter Kasana- Hiller.
  • NC candidate Mohd Saleem Parray- Sagam, Kokernag.
  • Congress candidate Sabhat Gulzar- Shangas, Anantnag.
