J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: PAGD Maintains Lead; BJP Single-largest Party

Quick links:
Results for 225/280 seats:
Results:
Results so far:
Todays DDC results have made it clear that people of J&K voted en masse for @JKPAGD thus rejecting the unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370. They have overwhelmingly supported @JKPAGD which stands for restoration of J&Ks special status.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 22, 2020
Even after a split in PDP engineered by GOI & all the attempts to write us off, my cadre worked day & night to ensure party’s victory. I am extremely grateful to them.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 22, 2020
Wins in Bandipora:
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Terming the election trends as "encouraging", NC vice president Omar Abdullah called upon BJP to pay heed to the people's voice. He stressed that the alliance was emerging victorious despite facing obstacles such as illegal detentions, agency threats and pressures and stopping candidates from campaigning. Thanking the people of the state for their support, Abdullah asserted that the PAGD will continue to fight for their rights.
The trends that have emerged in the DDC polls in J&K are very encouraging for the @JKPAGD. The BJP had made this election a prestige issue about Art 370 & J&K’s special status. The people have now spoken & it’s for those who believe in democracy to pay heed to these voices.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 22, 2020
J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates:
List of seats won by parties:
1. BJP- 33
2 . J&K NC- 32
3. Independent- 28
4. J&K PDP- 17
5. INC- 11
6. JKAP- 7
7. CPI (M)- 5
8. JKPC- 3
9. JKPM- 2
10. JKNPP- 1
Winning parties:
Here are the winners from the Anantnag district: