J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: PAGD Maintains Lead; BJP Single-largest Party

J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Terming the election trends as "encouraging", NC vice president Omar Abdullah called upon BJP to pay heed to the people's voice. He stressed that the alliance was emerging victorious despite facing obstacles such as illegal detentions, agency threats and pressures and stopping candidates from campaigning. Thanking the people of the state for their support, Abdullah asserted that the PAGD will continue to fight for their rights.

