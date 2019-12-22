Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: BJP Faces Congress-JMM With AJSU, JVM In Fray

The results for the 81-seat Jharkhand State Assembly will be announced on Monday. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, 20. The BJP which had a fallout with its ally All Jharkhand Students Union and Lok Janshakti Party, faces the formidable combination of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and other parties like LJP, AJSU, JVM. CM Raghubar Das who is eyeing his second consecutive term faces a tough challenge from former CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren.

Polling in 5 phases:

The Jharkhand assembly elections recorded the overall voter turnout of 65.17% compared to the 66.53% recorded in the 2014 elections. For the first time since Jharkhand's creation 19 years ago, Assembly elections to all the 81 seats passed off without violence by Maoists. Of the 5,389 polling stations in the state, 396 in Naxal-affected areas were marked "critical" and 208 as "sensitive". 1,088 male candidates, 27 women nominees, and one third-gender candidate were in the fray for the 81 seats.

Poll scenario

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

Key battles

CM Raghubar Das, eyeing a sixth consecutive win from Jamshedpur East faces BJP rebel and former minister Saryu Rai, who is contesting as an independent candidate. Rai was instrumental in exposing former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav in the fodder scam and exposed the multi-crore Iron Ore Mines allotment scam under former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda. Meanwhile, BJP state president Laxman Gilua who lost the Lok Sabha polls in May 2019 inspite of the larger mandate the BJP won, faces a tough battle against JMM incumbent Shashihbushan Samad for Chakradharpur. Another interesting battle is between incumbent BJP MLA Sanjeev Singh's wife and her widowed sister-in-law Purnima Singh who is fighting on a Congress ticket for the Jharia seat. The incumbent MLA Sanjeev Singh is being tried for killing his political rival and cousin Niraj Singh.

The last Jharkhand state polls in 2014 BJP sweep the elections after the first Modi wave winning 37 seats. Along with an alliance with AJSU and some defected JVM MLAs, the BJP successfully formed the government ushering Jharkhand's first non-tribal CM. The JMM which had held the government in the state managed to win only 19 seats, while the Congress was left with only 6 seats.

Key poll factors:

The main factor which is working against BJP CM Raghubar Das is anti-incumbency. Das, who previously served under the Soren government in 2009, is the first non-tribal chief minister of the state and hence is not the tribal majority's pick for CM. Moreover, the recent poll debacle in Haryana and Maharashtra may not favour the incumbent BJP.

Another factor that has angered the tribals is the attempted amendment to the Chhotanagpur and Santhal Pargana tenancy Acts in 2016. While governor Droupadi Murmu had turned down the amendments in2017 after widespread protests from tribal groups, the Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC) headed by Raghubar Das had formed mulled over gathering 'public opinion' on amending key points of these acts. This has led to widespread distrust against the government in the community.

Under the Chhotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act, only a tribal can purchase or sell land to another tribal belonging to the same thana area with permission from the DC concerned. The CNT Act is not applicable in Santhal Pargana districts of Dumka, Godda, Pakur, Sahebganj, Jamtara and Deoghar, where the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act is in force. The SPT Act does not allow any type of land transfer.

Moreover, the Pathalgadi movement which is strong in these tribal areas is a major challenge faced by the BJP government since 2017. Under this movement, activists have put up stone tablets in 200 districts of Jharkhand explaining the provisions in the Indian Constitution relating to tribal autonomy as interpreted by Adivasis. The state government has cracked down heavily against the movement, booking sedition cases against almost 10,000 Adivasis, as per reports.

The last key factor is also the current slowdown in the coal industry. Jharkhand which amounts to 40% of the total mineral resources in India has not translated in the rise in jobs in the area. The dipping economy and the scam-hit coal industry has been a worry for the residents, which is unfavourable to the BJP.

