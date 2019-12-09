Karnataka Bypolls: BJP Trounces Congress & JDS By Winning 12 Seats; Siddaramaiah Resigns

Looking to retaining power in Karnataka, BJP led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday took a lead of 12 of the 15 Assembly seats in by-polls held on December 5. BJP which fielded 13 of the 16 rebel MLAs, led the Congress which gained a lead in 2 seats and JD(S) which could not gain a single seat. Independent MLA is leading in one seat. Two seats from Maski and RR Nagar are still vacant.

Current scenario

The halfway mark in the 225-seat Karnataka assembly is 112. BJP which held 105 seats in the truncated Assembly has now increased its total to 117. Currently, the JD(S)-Congress holds seats combined tally of 102 (JD(S)-34 seats, Cong-68). The by-polls which was necessitated by the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs by Speaker Ramesh Kumar which made the Election Commission revise it to December 5 from October 21. This move was done as the Supreme Court allowed the rebel MLAs to contest in the Karnataka by-polls, post which 16 rebel MLAs promptly joined the BJP.

BJP's road to power in Karnataka

The fall of the previous Congress-JD(S) government occurred between July 1 and 10, when 15 Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned from the Assembly. After tendering their resignation, which was accepted by the Speaker after three days of Hotel politics. Most of the MLAs were flown to Mumbai and were kept in a resort while they appealed to the Supreme Court to accept their resignations.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, the Congress and JD(S) tried to pacify their rebel MLAs who had mainly resigned as they were not given cabinet berths in the government. Congress strongman D K Shivakumar even travelled to Mumbai to meet the MLAs but to no avail. After the Supreme Court's intervention, the MLAs were made to submit their resignations to the Speaker in person. This led to the much-awaited floor test on August 26, where the BJP managed to garner 105 votes in the truncated assembly, with the support of its 104 MLAs and the support of an Independent MLA.

The Congress-JD(S) combination which formed a coalition government in 2018, ended in disaster and the two allies who fell out - blaming each other for their Lok Sabha failures. After the announcement of the bypolls by the EC, they did not enter in a pre-poll alliance. But the two parties hinted at join hands as they had hinted at a post-poll alliance looking at the by-poll results with JD(S) chief Deve Gowda saying the same.