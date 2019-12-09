Karnataka Bypolls: BJP Trounces Congress & JDS By Winning 12 Seats; Siddaramaiah Resigns

As per EC poll trends, BJP has won 12 seats, while the Congress has won 2 seats and the independent MLA has won one seat in the Karnataka bypolls. JD(S) failed to win a single seat.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief Dinesh Gundurao has resigned from his post following the resignation of Siddaramaiah as LoP saying , " I am taking responsibility and resigning from the post of party's Karnataka State President."
Here is his resignation letter:
Currently, as per EC trends, BJP has won 7 seats and is leading in 5 seats. Meanwhile, Congress has won 2 seats and an independent MLA is leading in one seat. JD(S) has won no seats.
Accepting defeat in the Karnataka by-polls on Monday Congress Legislative Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah has resigned from his posts after the declaration of results. Sources report that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundurao too is set to offer his resignation. Currently, as per EC trends, BJP has won 10 seats and is leading in 2 seats. Meanwhile, Congress has won seats and an independent MLA is leading in one seat. Siddaramaiah has resigned from both LoP post and as CLP chief.
"I have tendered my resignation as leader of CLP and as Leader of Oppposition. I have sent my resignation to Sonia Gandia, KC Venugopal, and Dinesh Gundurao. My expectations have been defeated," he said in a press conference.
Moreover Maharashtra Congress General Secretary Mallikarjun Kharge said , " We can't win every election. There is BJP government there. They have used muscle power, money power. So naturally it has affected the resulted. We will analyse the result."
Congratulations Hon. CM @BSYBJP on the successful outcome in #KarnatakaByelection Thanks to the people of Karnataka for reposing your faith in the @BJP4India and @BJP4Karnataka. #SabKaSaatSabKaVikas #BJPSweepsKarnataka— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 9, 2019
Accepting defeat after BJP took an early lead in 12 out of 15 seats in Karnataka bypolls, senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar said that Congress has accepted the mandate.
DK Shivakumar said, "We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat. I don't think we have to be disheartened. We need not lose hope, byelections are different than general elections. Results are results, I do not want to defer with the results. I am confident that as far as Karnataka is concerned, Congress party has a very strong hold. It will not vanish. No one can remove Congress."
Addressing a poll meeting he said those who said the BJP has limited influence in southern part of the country were punished by the people in a democratic way.
"The Congress and its allies subverted the mandate in Karnataka, stabbed it in the back. These parties will now have to bite the dust," he asserted.
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says, "I am happy that people have given a very good verdict. Now, without any problem we can give a pro-people and a stable government", speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa celebrates with his son BY Vijayendra as BJP leads on 12 out of 15 seats in #KarnatakaAssemblyBypolls. pic.twitter.com/0uualeU8Yg— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019
According to recent poll reports by PTI, ruling BJP has won six seats in the bypolls in Karnataka, while leading in six others thus retaining majority in the Assembly.
Looking to retaining power in Karnataka, BJP led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday took a lead of 12 of the 15 Assembly seats in by-polls held on December 5. BJP which fielded 13 of the 16 rebel MLAs, led the Congress which gained a lead in 2 seats and JD(S) which could not gain a single seat. Independent MLA is leading in one seat. Two seats from Maski and RR Nagar are still vacant.
The halfway mark in the 225-seat Karnataka assembly is 112. BJP which held 105 seats in the truncated Assembly has now increased its total to 117. Currently, the JD(S)-Congress holds seats combined tally of 102 (JD(S)-34 seats, Cong-68). The by-polls which was necessitated by the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs by Speaker Ramesh Kumar which made the Election Commission revise it to December 5 from October 21. This move was done as the Supreme Court allowed the rebel MLAs to contest in the Karnataka by-polls, post which 16 rebel MLAs promptly joined the BJP.
The fall of the previous Congress-JD(S) government occurred between July 1 and 10, when 15 Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned from the Assembly. After tendering their resignation, which was accepted by the Speaker after three days of Hotel politics. Most of the MLAs were flown to Mumbai and were kept in a resort while they appealed to the Supreme Court to accept their resignations.
Meanwhile in Karnataka, the Congress and JD(S) tried to pacify their rebel MLAs who had mainly resigned as they were not given cabinet berths in the government. Congress strongman D K Shivakumar even travelled to Mumbai to meet the MLAs but to no avail. After the Supreme Court's intervention, the MLAs were made to submit their resignations to the Speaker in person. This led to the much-awaited floor test on August 26, where the BJP managed to garner 105 votes in the truncated assembly, with the support of its 104 MLAs and the support of an Independent MLA.
The Congress-JD(S) combination which formed a coalition government in 2018, ended in disaster and the two allies who fell out - blaming each other for their Lok Sabha failures. After the announcement of the bypolls by the EC, they did not enter in a pre-poll alliance. But the two parties hinted at join hands as they had hinted at a post-poll alliance looking at the by-poll results with JD(S) chief Deve Gowda saying the same.