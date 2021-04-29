Kerala Exit Polls 2021 Live Updates: Republic-CNX Poll Projects LDF To Defeat UDF Again

In a bid to get you the closest and fastest projections for the Kerala Assembly Elections, CNX - a Delhi based research and survey agency - conducted a survey at polling booths across Kerala. To guage the mood of the 'Aam Aadmi', a questionnaire was prepared by the Republic-CNX team to understand the possible voting behavior of Keralites.

A quantitative survey using a structured questionnaire was handed out randomly to 35,280 men and women from section A and section B households, in the age group of 18 to 60. The survey team visited all the 140 Assembly seats in the states going deep into by-lanes and meeting people from all walks of life.

The respondents were selected randomly keeping in view the demographic, professional and migration dimensions. On the whole, the sample respondents came from all walks of life as cobblers, tailors, barbers, daily wage laborers, petty shop keepers, migrant laborers, mechanics, registered medical practitioners, auto rickshaw drivers, taxi drivers, real estate dealers, etc. (The results are subject to a margin of error 2.5 percent)