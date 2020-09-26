Bihar Polls: 'NDA Is United', Says Ravi Shankar Prasad; Hails Efforts Of BJP-JD(U) Govt

Days ahead of Bihar polls, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday exuded confidence in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and further highlighted the development work done by BJP-JD(U) government. The Assembly polls for the 243-member legislative assembly will be held in three phases - first, on October 28, Second on October 3 and the third on November 7.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister also spoke about the strained ties with LJP and said that LJP is part of the Central government, adding that he is hopeful LJP will fight the upcoming election with NDA.

"We strongly believe that the people of Bihar will again bless NDA in the #biharassemblypolls. People have seen development works done by BJP-JD(U) govt. They have also seen how PM Modi's love for Bihar has materialized on the ground. NDA is united and it will fight the election unitedly. If anyone has a problem, we will find a solution. LJP is part of the Central govt. We fought the last election with them and I am hopeful that we will fight this election together," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes Janata Dal-United, BJP, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha. As per sources, LJP which currently has 2 MLAs in the 243-member assembly wants to contest on 143 seats this time. In 2015, LJP had contested 40 seats. Moreover, sources say that if differences with CM Nitish Kumar aren't resolved, LJP might field candidates against JDU in the upcoming polls.

Bihar Election dates announced

The Election Commission of India in a press conference on Friday announced the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that the polls for the 243-member legislative assembly will be held in three phases. First phase will be held on October 28, Second on November 3 and the third on November 7, while the counting of votes and results declaration will be held on November 10. Sunil Arora also informed that the Model Code of Conduct will be in effect from Friday with the announcement of election dates.

NDA vs the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar elections

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these elections, with the opposition RJD and the Congress challenging him. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes Janata Dal-United, BJP, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha.

In the 243-member assembly seat, NDA currently has 131, and Mahagathbandhan has 101 seats (11 seats are vacant). In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.

