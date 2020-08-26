Himanta Biswa Sarma 'Not Interested In Contesting 2021 Assam Polls'; Role In Centre?

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, August 25 asserted that 'he is not interested in contesting next year’s assembly polls'. The convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Sarma also said that his ambition is to ensure that BJP retains power in the upcoming 2021 elections in Assam with the maximum number of seats.

In a series of tweets, Sarma who is heading the BJP-led alliance of anti-Congress parties in the region said that Assam needs to have a strong nationalist government for the good future of the state.

“As I have indicated on several public platforms that I am not interested in contesting the next assembly election, my role will be limited to contributing whatever I can for my party and for my state. For Assam future we need to have a strong nationalist government,” Sarma wrote in a tweet.

'Only ambition is to see a BJP govt with 100 plus seats'

Clarifying his stance over demanding a particular post or position in the party Sarma said “Few people feel I am after some post and position. My only ambition is to see a BJP government with 100 plus seats. In my last few months, I want to work for my state as much as possible to have eternal satisfaction. ‘Janani Janmabhumischa Swargadapi Gariyai’ ” he said in another tweet.

Earlier Sarma, had been in headlines over news reports on his eligibility for the chief minister’s post after Pijush Hazarika, minister of state for health, said earlier this month that Sarma has all the merits of becoming the Chief Minister. Replying to this Sarma said everyone has eligibility to be the state's CM.

Sarma’s tweets came six days later after he told media in Guwahati that he was undecided about contesting upcoming polls and the decision on that will be taken by the party and his family. On Monday he also said that the party is still undecided on its CM candidate for upcoming polls.

There is also speculation that the BJP's top leadership might shift Sarma to New Delhi and accommodate him as a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet. It can be recalled that last year in February, Sarma had indicated that he would contest the Lok Sabha polls if he gets a ticket. However, the BJP high command entrusted him with the responsibility of directing the party’s poll strategy and campaign in all the seven northeastern states.

