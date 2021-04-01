'People Of Nandigram Paving The Way For Renaissance In Bengal': PM Modi Exudes Confidence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as phase-2 of assembly elections are underway in Bengal. While addressing the rally in Uluberia, PM Modi praised the people of Nandigram, the constituency which has been the highlight of the entire West Bengal elections since the heavyweights Suvendu Adhikari of BJP and chief minister Mamata Banerjee have contested from Nandigram.

Earlier in the day while the polling was underway, Mamata Banerjee reported filed an FIR alleging poll rigging and she also dialled governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to complain about the alleged poll rigging and "breakdown of law and order". Moreover, the TMC has also lodged a complaint to the Election Commission alleging that the CRPF which has been deployed to provide security, is colluding with the BJP against the TMC in the assembly elections.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the EC has not acted on 63 poll-related complaints filed by TMC since morning. For a long time, she was holed up in the Gokul Nagar booth complaining that the local people are not being allowed to vote. Apprising the Governor of the situation, the chief minister claimed that the Central forces are protecting people from Bihar and UP who are raising slogans. On the other hand, Dhankhar assured that her concerns have been conveyed to the concerned authorities.

On the other hand, BJP's Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari, whose convoy was allegedly attacked by TMC goons has lashed out at the ruling party saying, "TMC goons are pelting stones. This is jungle-raaj. This is the work of Pakistanis, 'Jay Bangla' is a slogan from Bangladesh. There are voters from a particular community at that booth who are doing this."

Suvendu Adhikari while addressing the media contended that Mamata Banerjee's political ground is slipping away, while claiming that she stopped polling for 2 hours & did drama, violating the Model Code of Conduct. Speaking of the incidents in Nandigram and the chief minister grappling to take control of the situation, PM Modi said, "Whatever happened in Nandigram a few hours back, it shows that BJP is going to win."

Report card of Mamata government?

PM Modi also asked the people of Bengal whether the chief minister should give a report card of the work done by her. "Shouldn't Didi give a report card of her government? Why isn't she coming and giving the report of the work done by her? If didi is not answering then at least her nephew should answer. People want to know where is the relief fund of Cyclone Amphan. After the first phase, now didi also knows who will win. People of Bengal are voting didi out," PM Modi said while exuding confidence that people have voted in favour of BJP in the initial phases of the elections.

PM Modi accused the TMC government of not allowing the central schemes to reach the people of Bengal. "10 years of Mamata shows that she does not have a vision. They have no vision for farmers. Their main intention and vision of Didi is to stop all the Centre's policies. Howrah was once called the hub of engineers. There were several factories but due to lack of proper governance, such businesses have been shut and ruined everything. Whatever the ancestors of Bengal earned, all the governments wasted their earnings. Didi's government is identified as the government of syndicate, atrocities and cut money", PM Modi said.

Taking a swipe at TMC and the chief minister, PM Modi in his address asked if Mamata Banerjee is filing a nomination from another constituency while predicting a loss at Nandigram. However, defending the chief minister TMC's Saugata Roy has criticised the Election Commission while claiming that the election body has not taken any action.

Speaking with Republic TV, Roy said, "Mamata Banerjee has already said she submitted 63 complaints to EC (Election Commission) regarding voting. It's unfortunate that EC didn't take any action."

With two phases done, there are six phases to go for West Bengal assembly polls. The remaining phases of the eight-phase election are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2. The state has witnessed increasing political violence with attacks and killings of political workers from both parties - BJP and TMC. While the ruling party has been launching complaints after complaints with the governor and election commission, the BJP is exuding confidence of winning the assembly polls.