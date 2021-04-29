Last Updated:

Puducherry Exit Polls 2021 Live Updates: Republic-CNX Poll Projects NDA's Victory

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 is witnessing a keen contest between the INC-DMK led alliance and the NDA comprising AINCR, AlIADMK & the BJP. Catch Live Updates of the Puducherry Exit Poll here.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Image- republicworld.com

Image- republicworld.com

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 is witnessing a keen contest between the INC-DMK led alliance and the NDA comprising AINCR, AlIADMK & the BJP. Catch Live Updates of the Puducherry Exit Poll here.
pointer
20:46 IST, April 29th 2021
Can the BJP-led NDA form a government in Puducherry this time?

 

pointer
20:10 IST, April 29th 2021
Puducherry Exit Poll 2021: Party-wise projections

N Rangasamy-led AINRC is projected to emerge as the single-largest party followed by the Congress and the DMK which are projected to win 5-7 seats each.

NDA

  • BJP: 03-05
  • AIADMK:02-04
  • AINRC:10-12

SDA

  • Congress:05-07
  • DMK:05-07

Others: 0

pointer
19:50 IST, April 29th 2021
Puducherry Exit Polls 2021: Vote share predictions

The NDA is projected to have the largest vote-share of 45.51%. Vote share of the present NDA alliance is more than UPA in 2016 as all the 3 parties of the NDA including AINRC, BJP and AIDMK contested 2016 assembly elections separately. Here is the predicted vote share- 

  • NDA: 45.51%
  • SDA: 40.02%
  • Others: 14.47%
pointer
19:12 IST, April 29th 2021
Puducherry Exit Polls 2021: NDA projected to cross halfway mark, Congress tailing closely

Witnessing a battle between alliances helmed by two national parties, the Republic-CNX Exit Poll has predicted a close competition in Puducherry projecting the BJP-led NDA to bag close to 16-20 seats, just crossing the halfway mark in the 30-seat assembly constituency. The Congress-led SDA is expected to give a tough fight to the BJP, and as per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll is projected to hit somewhere between the 11-13 mark. Others are expected to win no seats. 

  • NDA: 16-20
  • SDA: 11-13
  • Others: 0 

 

pointer
18:50 IST, April 29th 2021
2016 Puducherry Election Result

In the previous elections in 2016, the election brought a change of power as the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), which had formed the government under N. Rangaswamy, lost its majority to the Indian National Congress (INC), led by V. Narayanasamy. In the previous elections in 2016 Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as Single Largest Party with 15 seats, with the support of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) the government was formed. 

pointer
18:16 IST, April 29th 2021
CNX Methodology

In a bid to get you the closest and fastest projections for the Puducherry Assembly Elections, CNX - a Delhi based research and survey agency - conducted a survey at polling booths across Kerala. To guage the mood of the 'Aam Aadmi', a questionnaire was prepared by the Republic-CNX team to understand the possible voting behavior of the people of Puducherry. 

A quantitative survey using a structured questionnaire was handed out randomly to 3,600 men and women from section A and section B households, in the age group of 18 to 60. The survey team visited all the 30 Assembly seats in the states going deep into by-lanes and meeting people from all walks of life.

The respondents were selected randomly keeping in view the demographic, professional and migration dimensions. On the whole, the sample respondents came from all walks of life as cobblers, tailors, barbers, daily wage laborers, petty shop keepers, migrant laborers, mechanics, registered medical practitioners, auto rickshaw drivers, taxi drivers, real estate dealers, etc. (The results are subject to a margin of error 2.5 percent)

Puducherry Election Exit Poll predictions will be aired on Republic TV and Republic World starting 6 pm on April 29.

pointer
18:06 IST, April 29th 2021
Puducherry Government Collapse

This year, all eyes will be on the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 since they were held months after the Congress-DMK government collapsed in the UT after failing to prove their majority. 

Earlier, Puducherry was ruled by the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) with V Narayanasamy at the helm as the Chief Minister. However, weeks before the assembly's tenure was to end, crisis struck the Congress as opposition leader N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter claiming that the Narayanasamy-led government has lost majority. This came after four Congress MLAs - A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao tendered their resignations.

Moreover, another MLA, N Dhanavelou was disqualified while Namassivayam and Theeppainjan had already jumped ship to join the saffron camp. The turbulent political crisis further escalated when Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy met L-G Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan along with AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan. The three leaders requested the L-G to direct the incumbent government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. 

However, the Congress government in Puducherry eventually collapsed as it garnered the support of just 12 legislators. The Congress on its part has blamed the BJP for the nomination of three of its MLAs to the house, threats of probe through Central agencies and sparking crisis by luring some legislators as being responsible for the collapse.

pointer
18:04 IST, April 29th 2021
Puducherry Elections 2021: Alliances in the fray

The SDA alliance consists of Congress, contesting 15 seats, followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which will fight on 13 seats along with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), each of which will be contesting on one seat.

For NDA, the NR Congress (AINRC) is contesting 16 of the 30 seats, while the BJP is contesting on 9 seats and AIADMK with 14. Notably, AINRC chief N Rangasamy is also contesting from Thattanchavady apart from Yanam from NDA's camp. BJP Puducherry president V Swaminathan is seeking election from the Lawspet constituency.

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party is also contesting on seats in Puducherry.

Among some other prominent faces facing the ballot are Congress' P Selvanadane who is contesting from the Kardirgamam assembly seat, M Kannan from Indira Nagar, Karthikeyan from Oussudu, and Ramesh Preambath from Mahe. Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, an independent candidate supported by Congress in Yanam, is a prominent face beside R Siva of the DMK.

pointer
18:04 IST, April 29th 2021
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021

The Puducherry Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 6 simultaneously with the Tamil Nadu and Kerala assembly elections. The counting of votes for the 30-seat assembly and the results will be declared on May 2. The polling took place across 1,558 polling stations, including 952 main and 606 auxiliary polling stations in 635 locations where a total of 10,04,507 electors were open to exercise their right to vote. The Union Territory saw a voter turnout of 81.70 per cent after 10,04,197 voters across 30 constituencies exercised their franchise. The UT is witnessing a battle between the Congress-DMK alliance and the BJP, AIADMK, AINRC-led NDA alliance. The fate of 324 candidates across 30 Assembly segments including five reserved constituencies will be decided on May 2. 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND