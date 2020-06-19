Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Live Updates: CM Jagan Casts Vote; Guj MLA Arrives In Ambulance

Manipur political situation will not have any impact in Meghalaya: CM Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National Peoples Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the political situation in Manipur will not have any impact in Meghalaya.

Four NPP MLAs, who were all ministers in the BJP-led coalition government led by N Biren Singh in Manipur, resigned from the cabinet on Wednesday and have pledged support to the Congress.

"The situation that is unfolding in Manipur has to do a lot with the leadership, it is more of an individual-centric issue and it will not have any impact in Meghalaya," Sangma told reporters.

The NPP president said he has also discussed and apprised the coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) on the situation during a meeting held on Wednesday.

"I have assured everybody that the Manipur situation will not have any impact in Meghalaya," he added.

(PTI)