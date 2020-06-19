Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Live Updates: CM Jagan Casts Vote; Guj MLA Arrives In Ambulance

Quick links:
Meghalaya Chief Minister and National Peoples Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the political situation in Manipur will not have any impact in Meghalaya.
Four NPP MLAs, who were all ministers in the BJP-led coalition government led by N Biren Singh in Manipur, resigned from the cabinet on Wednesday and have pledged support to the Congress.
"The situation that is unfolding in Manipur has to do a lot with the leadership, it is more of an individual-centric issue and it will not have any impact in Meghalaya," Sangma told reporters.
The NPP president said he has also discussed and apprised the coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) on the situation during a meeting held on Wednesday.
"I have assured everybody that the Manipur situation will not have any impact in Meghalaya," he added.
(PTI)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha Election, at state Assembly in Amaravati. Voting is underway for four Rajya Sabha seats of the state
In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress is poised to win all the four seats given its formidable strength in the state assembly. This is the first time that an election is being conducted for Rajya Sabha seats from the state, post-bifurcation in 2014. With a strength of 151 in the 175-member assembly and the support of four "rebel" legislators of TDP and Jana Sena, the YSRC is comfortably placed to win all four. Minimum 36 votes are required for a candidate to win from Andhra Pradesh.
The TDP, with just 20 out of 23 MLAs remaining on its side, stands no chance whatsoever to win the lone seat it is contesting. From the YSRC, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, realtor A Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries Senior Group president Parimal Nathwaniare in the fray. The TDP has fielded its politburo member Varla Ramaiah.
(With PTI inputs) (Photo credits: ANI)
Voting is underway for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, where three candidates are in the fray, including ruling JMM founder and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren
It is very clear that we will win one seat in the #RajyaSabhaElection: Former Chief Minister & Congress leader Kamal Nath after casting his vote at the state Assembly in Bhopal.— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Voting is currently underway for three Rajya Sabha seats of the state. https://t.co/mSJLIMQ0cD pic.twitter.com/DOHC37sC7o
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cast his vote for #RajyaSabhaElection at the state Assembly in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/BB2l5tYGcF— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Both the BJP and the Congress have fielded two candidates each for the three seats in Madhya Pradesh. While the BJP's candidates are former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, the Congress has named Digvijaya Singh and Dalit leader Phool Singh Baraiya.
Gujarat: BJP MLA from Matar assembly constituency, Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki arrives at legislative assembly in an ambulance. He was admitted at hospital following a health issue & reached here directly from the hospital. Polling for 4 Rajya Sabha seats of state is underway. pic.twitter.com/bhq1sNiXCB— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states have started on Friday with the contest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promising to be a close affair between the BJP and the Congress. Voting for 18 seats was deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Later the Election Commission announced polls for fours seats in Karnataka and one seat each in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.
Of the 19 seats where polling will be held, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.
The counting of votes for all the 19 seats will be held on the evening of June 19 itself, the Election Commission said. Legislators vote to elect candidates for the Upper House of Parliament.
The Election Commission (EC) has made elaborate arrangements for the voting keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. Every voter (MLA) will be screened for body temperature and will have use mask and adhere to social distancing norms. Legislators having a fever or showing other symptoms will be kept in a separate waiting room.
With many MLAs switching sides, the past few months have seen parties indulging in 'resort politics' to keep their flock together. Several MLAs have been lodged in resorts to stop them from "poaching" by rival factions.