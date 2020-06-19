Last Updated:

Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Live Updates: CM Jagan Casts Vote; Guj MLA Arrives In Ambulance

Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states are underway & counting of votes will commence from 5 pm on Friday. States like Gujarat, MP & Rajasthan will be watched closely.

Jay Pandya
11:31 IST, June 19th 2020
Manipur political situation will not have any impact in Meghalaya: CM Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National Peoples Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the political situation in Manipur will not have any impact in Meghalaya.

Four NPP MLAs, who were all ministers in the BJP-led coalition government led by N Biren Singh in Manipur, resigned from the cabinet on Wednesday and have pledged support to the Congress.

"The situation that is unfolding in Manipur has to do a lot with the leadership, it is more of an individual-centric issue and it will not have any impact in Meghalaya," Sangma told reporters.

The NPP president said he has also discussed and apprised the coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) on the situation during a meeting held on Wednesday.

"I have assured everybody that the Manipur situation will not have any impact in Meghalaya," he added.

(PTI)

11:27 IST, June 19th 2020
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy casts his vote

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha Election, at state Assembly in Amaravati. Voting is underway for four Rajya Sabha seats of the state

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress is poised to win all the four seats given its formidable strength in the state assembly. This is the first time that an election is being conducted for Rajya Sabha seats from the state, post-bifurcation in 2014. With a strength of 151 in the 175-member assembly and the support of four "rebel" legislators of TDP and Jana Sena, the YSRC is comfortably placed to win all four. Minimum 36 votes are required for a candidate to win from Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP, with just 20 out of 23 MLAs remaining on its side, stands no chance whatsoever to win the lone seat it is contesting. From the YSRC, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, realtor A Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries Senior Group president Parimal Nathwaniare in the fray. The TDP has fielded its politburo member Varla Ramaiah.

(With PTI inputs) (Photo credits: ANI)

10:43 IST, June 19th 2020
Voting underway for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Voting is underway for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, where three candidates are in the fray, including ruling JMM founder and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren

10:43 IST, June 19th 2020
We will win one seat: Former CM & Congress leader Kamal Nath

 

10:43 IST, June 19th 2020
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan casts his vote

Both the BJP and the Congress have fielded two candidates each for the three seats in Madhya Pradesh. While the BJP's candidates are former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, the Congress has named Digvijaya Singh and Dalit leader Phool Singh Baraiya.

 

10:43 IST, June 19th 2020
Gujarat: BJP MLA arrives at legislative assembly in ambulance as polling begins

 

10:43 IST, June 19th 2020
Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats
  • Andhra Pradesh – 04
  • Gujarat – 04
  • Jharkhand – 02
  • Rajasthan – 03
  • Madhya Pradesh – 03
  • Manipur – 01
  • Meghalaya - 01
  • Mizoram -01
10:43 IST, June 19th 2020
Voting underway for 19 Rajya Sabha seats

Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states have started on Friday with the contest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promising to be a close affair between the BJP and the Congress. Voting for 18 seats was deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later the Election Commission announced polls for fours seats in Karnataka and one seat each in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. 

Of the 19 seats where polling will be held, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

The counting of votes for all the 19 seats will be held on the evening of June 19 itself, the Election Commission said. Legislators vote to elect candidates for the Upper House of Parliament.

The Election Commission (EC) has made elaborate arrangements for the voting keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. Every voter (MLA) will be screened for body temperature and will have use mask and adhere to social distancing norms. Legislators having a fever or showing other symptoms will be kept in a separate waiting room.

With many MLAs switching sides, the past few months have seen parties indulging in 'resort politics' to keep their flock together. Several MLAs have been lodged in resorts to stop them from "poaching" by rival factions. 

