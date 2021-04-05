Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Polling Concludes; Final Voter Turnout At 72.15%

In an instance of poll violence, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Paneerselvam's son - AIADMK MP OP Ravindhranath Kumar's car was allegedly attacked by DMK cadres when he visited his father's constituency on Tuesday. The Theni MP claims that his car was attacked by DMK cadres who were allegedly drunk when he went to meet party workers in Bodinayakkanur. Visuals from the site show his car's front window cracked. Currently, all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu are polling in a single phase, with results to be declared on May 2.

Talking to Republic TV, OP Ravindhranath Kumar said, "I went to meet my party workers. DMK people came and attacked me at that time. They were drunk. Investigation is going on".