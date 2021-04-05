Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Polling Concludes; Final Voter Turnout At 72.15%

Quick links:
PTI/ANI
Voter turnout at 81.67% as per EC's Turnout app
Voter turnout at 72.15% as per EC's turnout app
#TamilNaduElections: DMK MP K Kanimozhi, who has tested positive for COVID-19, casts her vote in PPE kit at a polling station in Mylapore, Chennai.— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
Election Commission has designated one hour between 6 pm & 7 pm for voting by COVID positive patients. pic.twitter.com/z2G3ClKEie
Voter turnout as of 5:41 PM is 77.90% as per turnout app
Voter turnout as of 5:41 PM is 64.07% as per turnout app
AIADMK claims that DMK is involved in fake votes, so AIADMK supporters are protesting in Krishnagiri
Tension prevailed at Kallar School, Melatherru in Annaji, Theni as the voters refused to cast their votes polling booth located in Scheduled Caste area and staged a protest
BJP claims a few thousands voters' names are missing in the Sowcarpet Area of the Harbour Constituency. With voters demanding that they have a valid voter ID, BJP candidate Vinoj has said, "This incident of mass deletion of the names from the list is very serious and depriving the genuine voters from exercising their democratic rights. The voters are very much annoyed and angry about their names removed from the voters list."
In an instance of poll violence, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Paneerselvam's son - AIADMK MP OP Ravindhranath Kumar's car was allegedly attacked by DMK cadres when he visited his father's constituency on Tuesday. The Theni MP claims that his car was attacked by DMK cadres who were allegedly drunk when he went to meet party workers in Bodinayakkanur. Visuals from the site show his car's front window cracked. Currently, all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu are polling in a single phase, with results to be declared on May 2.
Talking to Republic TV, OP Ravindhranath Kumar said, "I went to meet my party workers. DMK people came and attacked me at that time. They were drunk. Investigation is going on".
Voter turnout at 3:20 PM is 63.49% in the Union territory as per turnout App
Voter turnout as of 3:20 PM is 50.11% as per turnout app
A complaint has been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for wearing DMK pin while going to cast vote stating model code violation
42.68% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 3.02 pm as per EC approximations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Even as polling was underway in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, DMK candidate from Coimbatore's Thondamuthur constituency Karthikeya Shivasenapathy lodged a complaint alleging that his car was attacked by AIADMK, BJP cadres while going for rounds. DMK candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy has lodged a complaint with District Collector Nagarajan.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) accusing parties of distributing tokens that could allegedly be exchanged for money after the elections to the people of Kempatti colony.
40.86% voter turnout has been recorded thus far until 1.35 pm as per ECI approximations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) accusing BJP candidate Khushbu Sundar of violating the Moral Code of Conduct after she visited a polling booth with her party flag hoisted on her car as polling was underway for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
#TamilNaduElections2021 | Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Chief Vaiko casts his vote at Kalingapatty pic.twitter.com/90rupj0mh4— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
22.92% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 12.10 pm as per ECI approximations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
16.43% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11.20 am as per EC approximations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
#TamilNadu: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami casts his vote at a polling station in Siluvampalayam, Eddapadi pic.twitter.com/WTy8Cd01dH— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
0.72% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 9.20 am according to EC approximations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
#May2WithArnab | Tamil Nadu DyCM & AIADMK's candidate from Bodinayakannur O Panneerselvam arrives to cast his vote in the Assembly elections. Tune-in here to get the latest updates and to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ewS8yCRo6j— Republic (@republic) April 6, 2021
The next course of action is to educate people about this cash distribution, how disastrous it is for their lives and democracy. The money dolling out politicians put the blame on the people. This is a vicious circle and we are trying to make it virtuous: Kamal Haasan pic.twitter.com/zIETBJShsu— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
#May2WithArnab | DMK chief MK Stalin casts his vote at Teynampet, accompanied by son Udhayanidhi as voting is underway for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Tune-in here to get the latest updates & to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/o8ZC1oCQOt— Republic (@republic) April 6, 2021
Today, the polling for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry is going on. I urge all the eligible voters to go out in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy with enthusiasm.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 6, 2021
#TamilNaduElections | Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts vote in polling booth Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur, Sivaganga district— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
"Our secular progressive alliance is all set for a landslide victory as people of Tamil Nadu want a change," he says pic.twitter.com/TY4Ii4qZeI