Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Polling Concludes; Final Voter Turnout At 72.15%

The battle for the Tamil Nadu is mainly between 'Son of the soil' CM E Palaniswamy (EPS) and 'CM-in-waiting' DMK chief MK Stalin with all 234 seats in fray on Tuesday. Results on May 2.

Written By
Digital Desk
PTI/ANI

PTI/ANI

19:28 IST, April 6th 2021
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: 81.67% voter turnout

Voter turnout at 81.67% as per EC's Turnout app

19:28 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: Voter turnout at 72.15%; polling concludes

Voter turnout at 72.15% as per EC's turnout app

18:53 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: DMK MP Kanimozhi casts her vote

 

18:01 IST, April 6th 2021
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: Voter turnout at 77.90%

Voter turnout as of 5:41 PM is 77.90% as per turnout app

17:58 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: Voter turnout at 64.07%

Voter turnout as of 5:41 PM is 64.07% as per turnout app

17:58 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: AIADMK protest in Krishnagiri

AIADMK claims that DMK is involved in fake votes, so AIADMK supporters are protesting in Krishnagiri

17:58 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: Voters refused to cast vote in Theni

Tension prevailed at Kallar School, Melatherru in Annaji, Theni as the voters refused to cast their votes polling booth located in Scheduled Caste area and staged a protest

16:46 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: BJP claims mass voter deletion in Sowcarpet

BJP claims a few thousands voters' names are missing in the Sowcarpet Area of the Harbour Constituency. With voters demanding that they have a valid voter ID, BJP candidate Vinoj has said, "This incident of mass deletion of the names from the list is very serious and depriving the genuine voters from exercising their democratic rights. The voters are very much annoyed and angry about their names removed from the voters list."

16:40 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: OPS's son attacked by 'drunk DMK cadres'

In an instance of poll violence, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Paneerselvam's son - AIADMK MP OP Ravindhranath Kumar's car was allegedly attacked by DMK cadres when he visited his father's constituency on Tuesday. The Theni MP claims that his car was attacked by DMK cadres who were allegedly drunk when he went to meet party workers in Bodinayakkanur. Visuals from the site show his car's front window cracked. Currently, all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu are polling in a single phase, with results to be declared on May 2.

Talking to Republic TV, OP Ravindhranath Kumar said, "I went to meet my party workers. DMK people came and attacked me at that time. They were drunk. Investigation is going on".

15:35 IST, April 6th 2021
Puducherry Elections 2021 LIVE updates: Voter turnout at 63.49%

Voter turnout at 3:20 PM is 63.49% in the Union territory as per turnout App

15:35 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: Voter turnout at 50.11%

Voter turnout as of 3:20 PM is 50.11% as per turnout app

15:35 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: AIADMK complains to EC against Udhayanidhi

A complaint has been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for wearing DMK pin while going to cast vote  stating model code violation

15:03 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: 42.68% turnout recorded so far

42.68% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 3.02 pm as per EC approximations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. 

14:38 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: DMK files plaint against AIADMK cadre

Even as polling was underway in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, DMK candidate from Coimbatore's Thondamuthur constituency Karthikeya Shivasenapathy lodged a complaint alleging that his car was attacked by AIADMK, BJP cadres while going for rounds. DMK candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy has lodged a complaint with District Collector Nagarajan.  

13:44 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: Kamal Haasan files plaint with RO

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) accusing parties of distributing tokens that could allegedly be exchanged for money after the elections to the people of Kempatti colony. 

Credits: Republicworld.com

 

13:41 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: 40.86% turnout recorded thus far

40.86% voter turnout has been recorded thus far until 1.35 pm as per ECI approximations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. 

13:23 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: DMK lodges plaint against BJP's Khusbhu Sundar

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) accusing BJP candidate  Khushbu Sundar of violating the Moral Code of Conduct after she visited a polling booth with her party flag hoisted on her car as polling was underway for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

12:46 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: MDMK's Vaiko casts his vote

 

12:14 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: 22.92% voter turnout recorded so far

22.92% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 12.10 pm as per ECI approximations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. 

11:22 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 16.43% voter turnout recorded so far

16.43% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11.20 am as per EC approximations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. 

10:52 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: CM EPS casts his vote

 

09:22 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES:0.72% voter turn out recorded until 9.20 am

0.72% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 9.20 am according to EC approximations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. 

09:22 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Actor Vijay casts his vote

 

09:22 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: DyCM OPS arrives to cast his vote

 

08:57 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 'Educate people about this cash distribution': Kamal Haasan

 

08:11 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Stalin casts his vote

 

08:03 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: DMK chief Stalin casts his vote

 

07:58 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: DMK cheif Stalin at Kalaignar samadhi ahead of voting
Image credits: Republicworld.com

 

07:50 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Defence Minister urges people to vote

 

07:44 IST, April 6th 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Congress leader Chidambaram casts his ovte

 

