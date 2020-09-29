Tejashwi Will Order 10 Lakh Pistols, Give Jobs To 10 Lakh Criminals: Fadnavis On RJD's Vow

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh government jobs and said that Lalu's son will buy 10 lakh country-made firearms and distribute them among his supporters and promote abductions, looting and robberies in the state.

"Yesterday, I heard that Tejashwi Yadav will give jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet. I get to know to whom they will give jobs. They will give the order for 10 lakh country-made pistols and Bihar will again see kidnappings and looting. Yadav will distribute those pistols among his supporters. This is the job, he was talking about. He will give jobs to 10 lakh kidnappers, looters and murderers," Fadnavis said addressing a town hall meeting of BJP workers in Patna.

"We will see the same kind of Bihar that was there under Lalu Yadav's rule in which girls could not go outside in the evening, no one was allowed to by new car. We have seen a Bihar which had no electricity, water and roads. This NDA government has provided all the basic facilities in all villages, this is the change government brought in in its tenure," he added.

Fadnavis further said that the present Bihar is the "Bihar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar. Bihar is a land of revolutions. The present Bihar will contribute in the development of the nation. Bihar has 58% youth population. Bihar youth will contribute most in the development of the country. We will give jobs to youth to make them self independent through Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Seeking to lure voters in poll-bound Bihar, the populistic announcement was made at a press conference by Tejashwi Yadav, the party's chief ministerial candidate who is faced with the uphill task of holding his own against the formidable ruling NDA in the absence of his father and RJD boss Lalu Prasad.

"It is not just a vaada (empty promise). We will do what we have promised with mazboot iraada (firm resolve). If the RJD is able to form its government, filling up of 10 lakh posts all permanent, government jobs will be sanctioned in the very first cabinet meeting," said the former deputy CM.

Assembly elections will be held in three phases in Bihar on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be announced on November 10. In the 2015 Assembly polls, JD-U, RJD, and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner. The BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies. RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the elections, followed by JD-U (71), and BJP (53). Differences later emerged between the RJD and JD-U and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned to NDA.

