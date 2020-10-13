Bihar Elections 2020: Tejashwi Reveals Lalu's Message To RJD Cadre; Misses Key 'ability'

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will miss the presence of its Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his ability to raise the cadre's spirit during the upcoming Bihar election, said his son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav conceded on Tuesday before kickstarting the party's campaign. Tejashwi told ANI that even though Lalu Yadav will not participate in the campaign, he fully understands its importance and has asked all leaders to devote their time in ensuring RJD’s victory.

"Well, of course, we are going to miss Laluji. Not only all of us in the party but the people of Bihar as well. People placed their trust on him and the RJD in the last election and it is because of him that we emerged as the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly. He set the path that we all are walking on. He fully understands the importance of these elections for the people of Bihar and has asked us to work hard and give it our best," Tejashwi said.

The RJD chief was recently granted bail from the Jharkhand High Court in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to the fodder scam. However, this would be the only time Lalu would miss the election campaigning in three decades as another case is still pending before the court.

READ | In Bihar Elections Poll Panel, Congress Swaps State Chief With Surjewala As Chaos Reigns

READ | Bihar: Nitish Kumar Launches Poll Campaign, Ridicules RJD Over '10 Lakh Job Sanction' Claim

Lalu Yadav's message to leaders

Highlighting Lalu Yadav’s message to the leaders, Tejashwi said, "He (RJD President) has asked us to raise the people's voice and stand by them. He has asked us to reach out to people in these difficult times and reassure them that things will change for the better in the coming months. We are going to miss his presence, his energy, and his ability to raise spirits amidst adversity."

Tejaswi further expressed hope that his father will be released before the oath-taking ceremony, once the RJD-led "Mahagathbandan" (Grand Alliance) clinches victory in the polls. Yadav was earlier shifted from the prison to the residence of the Director of RIMS hospital in Ranchi, where he had been admitted for months due to poor health and to prevent exposure to COVID-19.

The 243-seat Bihar Assembly goes to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

READ | Secure The Leadership Of Bihar With Nitish Kumar: JP Nadda In Gaya

READ | Bihar BJP Cracks Down On Rebels, Expels 9 Leaders Including Those Contesting On LJP Tickets

(With inputs from agency)