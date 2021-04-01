TMC Claims 'Mamata Banerjee Has Won Nandigram'; Counters PM's Jibe 'Will Contest Varanasi'

Addressing a post-press conference, TMC leaders - Derek O'Brien and Yashwant Sinha on Thursday, asserted that Mamata Banerjee will win Nandigram. Referring to CM Mamata Banerjee's poll-rigging allegations, Derek O'Brien said that TMC will consider approaching the Election Commission over the said instances. 30 seats across East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Bankura and South 24 Paragnas voted in Phase-2 elections - with Mamata battling Suvendu Adhikari for the high-stakes Nandigram seat.

TMC: 'Mamata will win Nandigram'

Meanwhile, countering PM Modi's 'second seat' jibe, TMC MP Mahua Moitra retorted that Mamata Banerjee will contest from Varanasi - PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, advising him to get his armour on. Trinamool sources denied Mamata Banerjee contesting from a second constituency echoing the CM who said 'I will win 90% of the votes'. Phase-2 elections in Bengal concluded with 80.43% voter turnout.

Lashing out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi asked if she will be filing for nomination from a second seat. Addressing a poll rally in Uluberia, PM Modi asserted that 'wherever she goes, people of Bengal will give her an answer'. While Mamata had hinted at contesting from Tollygunge, she has not filed for nomination from there. Her bastion - Bhowanipore is set go to polls in the seventh phase - April 26.

"Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you going to file nomination for another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram) and people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready. BJP is going to form the govt in Bengal," said PM Modi.

Phase-2 elections

In Phase-2, TMC and BJP contested on all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) on 13 nd its alliance partners Congress on 13 seats and ISF on 2 seats. In Nandigram, where Mamata & Suvendu battled for power, section 144 has already been imposed by West Bengal police. Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression' across Nandigram.

Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself toured election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.