TMC Leader Derek O'Brien Takes Dig At Amit Shah's Victory Claim In West Bengal

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the BJP will win at least 26 of the 30 seats, which went on polls in the first phase of the West Bengal election on Saturday, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said that the "mind games won't work." While taking a swipe at the BJP leader, he asserted that Shah should try predictions at "Gujarat Gymkhana." Earlier today (March 28), while addressing the media in Delhi, Amit Shah said that violence-free polling and the increased percentage of the voters in West Bengal is a sign of the BJP's win.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien hits at Amit Shah for making 'victory claim'

Amit Shah assures win in West Bengal elections

Shah affirmed, "Yesterday, after many years, the polling process was held without any incident of violence in West Bengal. I want to thank the women of West Bengal for polling in favour of the BJP. BJP will form government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats." He continued, the BJP's Sonar Bangla commitment has proven to be a new ray of hope for the people, and it appears that they have put their faith in this promise, the promise that even their State will function according to the Constitution.

During the Press Conference at his residence, confident at his party's win, the BJP leader noted, "After discussions with booth level workers & party leaders, I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats. We have got clear indications that BJP will win more than 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam." The BJP leader also thanked the voters, especially women, for voting in huge numbers. Home Minister expressed, "The first phase of voting for West Bengal and Assam concluded yesterday. I want to thank people of both the States for voting for us."

According to the Election Commission (EC), in the first phase of assembly elections in two states, Bengal saw a massive voter turnout of 79.79%, while Assam saw 72.14% turnout before 5 pm. With a total of 21,825 polling stations, voting was done in 30 assembly constituencies in West Bengal and 47 seats in Assam in the first phase of polling.

