By-Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Begins

As per the earlier trends stated by the ECI, the BJP has been leading in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat as well. While vote counting is underway on Tuesday for the bypolls held in the state, by-elections for Jobat (reserved for ST) and Prithvipur Assembly seats in the state were also held on October 30. The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security.
While the Mizo National Front has been leading on 1 seat in Mizoram, the Congress is on a lead on both the seats in Rajasthan, BJP on the single seat in Telangana, and TMC with all 4 seats in West Bengal.
The Trinamool Congress party was leading on Tuesday in all four assembly seats as estimated by the earlier trends as counting of votes has already started after the Bengal bypolls were carried out last week. According to the election commission officials, the TMC was seen leading after the first round of counting. While, the counting of votes for Khardah, Gosaba, Santipur, and Dinhata began at 8 AM, tight security has been layered around the counting venues.
Kargil war martyr Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP is currently leading with 1,855 votes over his nearest Congress rival, Pratibha Singh in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi parliamentary seat. The counting of votes for the recently held by-elections in Mandi LS seat and three Vidhan Sabha seats of Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal-Kotkhai is currently underway amid tight security at the 25 counting centres.
Congress has been leading in Himachal Pradesh, while BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh followed by Shiv Sena in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
BJP is currently leading on 1 out of 3 seats in Madhya Pradesh, NPP & UDP on 1 each out of 3 seats in Meghalaya, Zoram People's Movement on 1 seat of Mizoram, and Congress is currently standing on 1 out of 2 seats in Rajasthan.
BJP leading in 1 out of 5 seats in Assam, RJD in 1 out of 2 seats in Bihar, Congress in 1 out of 3 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and BJP & Congress on one each in Karnataka.
The counting of votes for by polls of 32 seats across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, held on October 30, has begun. During voting in three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies, a turnout of 50 per cent to 80 per cent was recorded.