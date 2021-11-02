Last Updated:

By-Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Begins

Vishnu V V
Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates of vote counting in three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies that went for by-elections on Oct 30
10:23 IST, November 2nd 2021
BJP leads the Khandwa and Raigaon assembly seats

As per the earlier trends stated by the ECI, the BJP has been leading in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat as well. While vote counting is underway on Tuesday for the bypolls held in the state, by-elections for Jobat (reserved for ST) and Prithvipur Assembly seats in the state were also held on October 30. The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security. 

10:19 IST, November 2nd 2021
Congress leads both seats in Rajasthan, BJP on Telangana's single seat

While the Mizo National Front has been leading on 1 seat in Mizoram, the Congress is on a lead on both the seats in Rajasthan, BJP on the single seat in Telangana, and TMC with all 4 seats in West Bengal. 

10:13 IST, November 2nd 2021
Bengal byelections: TMC leading in all four seats

The Trinamool Congress party was leading on Tuesday in all four assembly seats as estimated by the earlier trends as counting of votes has already started after the Bengal bypolls were carried out last week. According to the election commission officials, the TMC was seen leading after the first round of counting. While, the counting of votes for Khardah, Gosaba, Santipur, and Dinhata began at 8 AM, tight security has been layered around the counting venues. 

10:04 IST, November 2nd 2021
BJP candidate leading in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi parliamentary seat

Kargil war martyr Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP is currently leading with 1,855 votes over his nearest Congress rival, Pratibha Singh in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi parliamentary seat. The counting of votes for the recently held by-elections in Mandi LS seat and three Vidhan Sabha seats of Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal-Kotkhai is currently underway amid tight security at the 25 counting centres.

09:59 IST, November 2nd 2021
Bypolls to three parliamentary constituencies

Congress has been leading in Himachal Pradesh, while BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh followed by Shiv Sena in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

09:50 IST, November 2nd 2021
By-election to Assembly constituencies across 14 states

BJP is currently leading on 1 out of 3 seats in Madhya Pradesh, NPP & UDP on 1 each out of 3 seats in Meghalaya, Zoram People's Movement on 1 seat of Mizoram, and Congress is currently standing on 1 out of 2 seats in Rajasthan.

09:47 IST, November 2nd 2021
By-election to Assembly constituencies across 14 states

BJP leading in 1 out of 5 seats in Assam, RJD in 1 out of 2 seats in Bihar, Congress in 1 out of 3 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and BJP & Congress on one each in Karnataka. 

09:12 IST, November 2nd 2021
Bypoll 2021 Results: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes for by polls of 32 seats across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, held on October 30, has begun. During voting in three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies, a turnout of 50 per cent to 80 per cent was recorded.

