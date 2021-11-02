By-Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Begins

The Trinamool Congress party was leading on Tuesday in all four assembly seats as estimated by the earlier trends as counting of votes has already started after the Bengal bypolls were carried out last week. According to the election commission officials, the TMC was seen leading after the first round of counting. While, the counting of votes for Khardah, Gosaba, Santipur, and Dinhata began at 8 AM, tight security has been layered around the counting venues.